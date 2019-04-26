App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Dragonfly Doji' pattern on weekly chart; consolidation may continue

Mazhar Mohammad said strength can be expected on a close above 11,800 levels which can eventually lead to further new highs whereas breach of 11,550 can result in a break down.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nifty50 gained strength in last hour of trade and closed sharply higher amid fall in oil prices on April 26. The rally was largely led by banking & financial stocks.

The index closed above 11,750 and formed bullish candle on daily charts. For the week, it managed to close flat helped by Friday's rally and formed 'Dragonfly Doji' kind of pattern on weekly scale.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index towards the opening level. The index has to clear its immediate hurdle of 10,800 for the bullish sentiment to continue.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,683.75 remained rangebound with a positive bias. The index gained strength in last hour of trade and hit an intraday high of 11,762.90 before closing 112.90 points higher at 11,754.70.

India VIX fell percent to 21.71 levels.

"Albeit bulls put up a brave face in the post lunch session as they added around 100 points to their kitty before signing off the week with a bullish candle, market breadth remained negative whereas weekly charts depicted Hanging Man kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said lack of follow through on downside post Thursday's fall is suggesting that market is in a consolidation range of 11,850–11,550 kind of levels and a breakout from this range is required for a directional move to emerge in either of the directions.

Strength can be expected on a close above 11,800 levels which can eventually lead to further new highs whereas breach of 11,550 can result in a break down, he added.

Despite positive price action for the day, he advised traders to remain on sidelines as market may again turn volatile and choppy in the truncated week ahead.

As Mumbai will vote in fourth phase of general elections, equity market will remain shut on April 29.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike.

Marginal Call writing is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike while Put writing is at 11,800 followed by 11,700 strike.

Option band signifies a broader trading range from 11,500 to 12,200 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index has formed a bullish candle on daily chart followed by Dragonfly Doji on weekly scale which implies that decline is being bought into the market. It is hovering near its crucial 11,760-11,800 zones and some follow up buying could take it towards new life-time high territory of 11,900 and 12,000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,666 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty managed to hold its previous day's low and witnessed buying interest in later part of the session to extend its gains towards 30,000 zones.

The index closed 452.15 points higher at 30,013.50 and formed a bullish candle on daily scale followed by Hammer candle on weekly scale which indicates that buying is visible at lower levels, experts said.

"Now it has to hold and sustain above 30,000 zones to extend its gains towards 30,250 then 30,500 levels while on the downside support is seen at 29,750 then 29,500 zones," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 04:58 pm

