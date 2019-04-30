Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Dragonfly Doji’ on charts; 11,655 is crucial

On April 30, Nifty50 bounced back after breaching 5 & 13-days exponential moving average to close near its opening level making a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ kind of pattern on the charts.

Under Dragonfly Doji pattern, the open, high and the closing prices should be the same. However, in Tuesday’s price action, Nifty50 opened at 11,748 and touched an intraday high of 11,756. It closed 6 points lower at 11,748.15.

Dragonfly Doji can signal a potential reversal in the trend if it slips below 11,655 which was the intraday low formed in Tuesday’s trading session, suggest experts. On the other hand, a close above 11,800 levels could propel the index towards record highs, they say.

“The Nifty50 registered a Dragonfly Doji kind of formation, in which open, high and close remain the same, suggesting a balance of power between bulls and bears for the day. Moreover, on monthly charts the said index registered indecisive formation called Spinning Top after remaining in a narrow range of 307 points, which can be a cause for concern, throughout the month pointing towards fading momentum,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, in the next trading session if index slips below 11,655, weakness may initially get extended up to 11,618 levels whereas a close above 11,800 shall catapult short-term trend in favour of bulls,” he said.

Mohammad further added that for the time being, traders are advised to focus on individual stock-specific opportunities by remaining neutral on the index.

India VIX moved up by 0.49 percent at 21.82 levels. Bank Nifty is finding multiple support near 29,500 zones but supply pressure is intact near 30000 levels.

It formed a Hammer kind of candle on the daily scale as some buying interest was visible at lower levels and now till it holds above 29,500 levels it could extend its gains towards 30,000 zones while on the downside, support is seen at 29,500 zones.

On the options front, Maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strikes.

Minor Call writing was seen at 12,200 while Put writing was seen at 11,800 followed by 11,500 strikes. Options band signifies a broader trading range in 11,500 to 12,000 zones.

“Nifty remained highly volatile and traded in a wider range from 11,650 to 11,750 zones for the most part of the session. It formed a Dragonfly Doji on the daily scale as it recovered nearly 80 points from its intraday lows in last hour of the day,” Chandan Taparia, derivative & technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index is hovering near 11,550–11,750 zones from past six trading sessions and some follow up buying could take it towards new lifetime high territory of 11,850 and 12,000 zones while on the downside, support is seen at 11,666 zones,” he said.