Technical View: Nifty forms Dragon Fly Doji pattern, 13,145 crucial for momentum

Considering the current volatile phase, traders should refrain from creating directional bets, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in has said.

The Nifty50 recouped intraday losses in late trade but closed flat with a positive bias on December 2.

Overall, it was a rangebound session and the index formed Dragon Fly Doji pattern on the daily charts. The pattern with long lower shadow indicates that any small decline is being bought in the market.

A Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but also points to the fact that the bulls managed to bring the index close to the opening level. The index has to clear the immediate hurdle of 13,145 (the record high touched in November) for the bullish sentiment to continue.

Experts expect the rangebound trade to continue in the coming sessions, unless the index closes strongly above 13,145.

Considering the index's volatile phase, traders should refrain from creating directional bets, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 13,121.40 and immediately turned volatile and corrected to hit an intraday low of 12,983.55. The index recouped losses in the late trade to close 4.8 points higher at 13,113.80.

The Nifty seems to be in no-trade zone as neither the bulls nor the bears could get an upper hand by the end of the trading session. "Such formations at the upper end of the rallies occur at potential turning points and hence caution on the part of the bulls is advised," Mohammad said.

Unless the bulls register a close above 13,145, traders should not create long positions and presume strength in the market by just looking at the intraday recovery from the lows of 12,983, he said.

If the index gets past 13,145 on a closing basis, then the upswing shall get extended towards 13,250, where another critical hurdle is placed, Mohammad said.

Similarly, a close below 12,983 in the next one or two trading sessions would be considered as an initial sign of weakness though trend reversal in the favour of the bears shall occur on a close below 12,850, he said.

India VIX was down 1.35 percent from 20.18 to 19.90 levels. Volatility needs to cool down but overall lower levels suggest that the bulls are in control and any decline could be bought in the market, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 13,000 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 13,800 then 13,700 strike while Put writing was seen at 12,800 then 13,000 strike.

The data indicates that a wider trading range for the Nifty could be 12,500- 13,500, while an immediate trading range may be 12,900 to 13,250 levels.

The Bank Nifty opened positive at 29,876.70 but moved southward for the most part of the session to hit the day's low of 29,149.90. It recovered from lower levels in the last hour but closed in negative with losses of 354.60 points, or 1.19 percent, at 29,463.20.

The index formed a Bearish Belt Hold kind of candle on the daily scale and negated its higher highs-higher lows formation.

"The Bank Nifty has to hold above 29,200 to witness an upmove towards 30,000 then 30,300, while support is seen at 29,000," Taparia said.

Positive setup was seen in Tata Chemicals, GAIL, NMDC, ONGC, Titan, Tata Steel, Escorts, Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Auto, M&M, ICICI Prudential, Godrej Consumer Products and Asian Paints while weakness was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Biocon and Petronet LNG, he added.