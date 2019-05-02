App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Doji' pattern; traders should be on sidelines till a breakout

Nifty ended near its opening level making a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the charts for the second consecutive day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty ended with marginal cuts as it failed to hold above 11,750 during a lacklustre day on May 2. IT and metal stocks dragged the Nifty from the higher level.

Nifty ended near its opening level making a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the charts for the second consecutive day.

The Nifty after opening marginally lower at 11,725.55 remained rangebound throughout the session. The index touched an intraday high of 11,789.30 and low of 11,699.55, before closing 23.40 points lower at 11,724.80.

"Nifty continued its lackadaisical way of trading as it registered another indecisive formation called Doji for the second day in a row suggesting markets are directionless for time being. However, it appears that in last four trading sessions, Nifty is carving out a narrower trading band of 172 points between 11,796-11,624 which can eventually, sooner than later, pave the way for a breakout in either of the direction which shall result in a swift move post such a breakout," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

He said the lower end of this trading range is also coinciding with the short term critical moving average support and hence a breach of 11,624 on closing basis will enhance selling pressure further with initial targets placed around 11,549.

In case of a breakout above 11,800, we shall see the indices heading towards 12,000. As directional moves in the market is missing, traders are advised to remain on sidelines till index registers a breakout in either of the directions, Mohammad added.

India VIX moved up 5.19 percent at 22.96. Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of election polls and outcome.

Minor Call and Put writing was seen at 11,700 strikes. Option band signifies a broader trading range in between 11,500 to 12,000.

Doji Candle on the daily scale indicates that bulls and bears both are fighting hard to get the grip for a decisive range breakout in the market, said Chandan Taparia, derivative & technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

Nifty is stuck between 11,550 to 11,800/11,850 from last twenty-one trading sessions where dips are being bought while follow up is missing at higher levels.

Bank Nifty is finding buying interest near 29,550- 29,600 while supply pressure is intact at 30,000. Now till it holds above 29,500 it could extend its gains towards 30,000, while on the downside support is seen at 29,500, then 29,250, he said.
First Published on May 2, 2019 05:08 pm

