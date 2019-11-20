Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern, record high likely if index closes above 12K

The Nifty opened and stayed positive to close half a percent higher again on November 20, the day Sensex touched a new high of 40,816.38 during morning trade. Reliance Industries, private banks, pharma, select auto and metals stocks led the market higher.

The Nifty, however, failed to hold 12,000-mark it touched in intraday trade and closed a tad lower, forming a Doji pattern on daily charts.

The formation of a Doji candle after a bullish one indicates indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears, as the index closed near the opening levels and the bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

The Nifty did manage to hold above the previous day's high throughout the session and formed higher highs - higher lows for the second consecutive day.

Supports are gradually shifting higher and if the index closes strongly above the psychological 12,000-level then it will definitely touch its earlier record high of 12,103 soon, experts say.

India VIX fell by 1.62 percent to 15.16. VIX needs to hold below 15 zones to surpass the recent highs.

The Nifty opened at 12,004.75 and touched an intraday high of 12,038.60. The index saw some selling pressure at higher levels and hit the day's low of 11,966.05 before closing 59 points higher at 11,999.10.

"Albeit Nifty50 opened with a gap up above its critical psychological resistance point of 12,000 levels, it failed to capitalise on a strong opening it registered, as by the end of the day, it signed off the session almost where it opened, which resulted in the Doji-kind of indecisive formation. Moreover, last two sessions of negative advance decline ratio is hinting at a cautious approach of the market participants as more number of stocks are closing in negative terrain perhaps owing to profit booking," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told, Moneycontrol.

He said the bulls need a strong close above 12,000 to get back the confidence, which can eventually lead to new highs beyond 12,103 levels, whereas on the downside, a close below 11,966 can once again push the indices towards its critical support of 13-day exponential moving average, the value of which is placed at around 11,884.

Considering the lackadaisical movement of the index from the lows of 11,802 levels, traders are advised to remain neutral on directional bet, Mohammad added.

The options data suggests that the Nifty may trade in a broader range of 11,800 to 12,200.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,900 followed by 11,800 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strike.

Some Put writing was seen at 12,000 and 11,900 strikes; while marginal Call writing was seen at 12,100-12,200 strike, followed by unwinding in 11,900 call options.

The Bank Nifty managed to hold 31,200 levels throughout the session and formed a small green bodied candle on the daily scale. It continued to trade in between 31,200 and 31,500 zones but ended with a gain of 117.60 points at 31,353.85.