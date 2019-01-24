App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Doji' pattern, may consolidate unless index breaks 10,985 on upside

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in said Nifty is in a range between 10,985–10,790 breach of which in either of the sides shall pave the way for a directional move.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 closed rangebound session on a positive note Thursday and formed a 'Doji' kind of indecisive formation on daily candlestick charts. Positive global cues and the rally in Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC and ITC helped the benchmark index end higher.

The 8 percent rally in Yes Bank after the appointment of Ravneet Singh Gill as new MD & CEO also lifted sentiment.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level. However, it remains volatile throughout the trading day which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The candle appears like a cross or a plus sign.

A Doji usually means indecisiveness among the bulls as well as bears, hence there could be some consolidation in coming sessions before directional move on either side, experts said.

related news

The Nifty50 after opening marginally higher immediately slipped into red and hit an intraday low of 10,798.65, followed by rangebound move. The index after consolidation gained strength in late trade and touched a day's high of 10,866.60. It closed 18.30 points higher at 10,849.80.

Interestingly Nifty appears to be taking support around its 100-day simple moving average (10,795) which in the past acted as a resistnace point.

"Inline with its recent behaviour Nifty50 once again attracted buying on a dip towards its critical short term support points which resulted in a Doji kind of indecisive formation with a slightly longer lower shadow hinting positive price action for the day," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said lack of follow through selling to Wednesday's fall is suggesting that indices are caught up in a sideways zone and unless they emerge out if this sideways range a directional move will not emerge.

Today's bounce also coincided with the test of its 14-day old ascending channel support whose value is placed around 10,792 levels, he added.

Hence, he said in near term 10,790 appears to be a critical support breach of which may strengthen bearish sentiment for the short term with targets placed around 10,590 kind of levels where as upsides shall remain capped around 10,950.

In simple words, essentially it looks like, Nifty is in a range between 10,985–10,790 breach of which in either of the sides shall pave the way for a directional move, Mazhar added.

The Nifty Midcap index (down 0.34 percent) and Smallcap index (down 0.37 percent) underperformed frontliners. The sectoral trend was mixed as Nifty Bank, FMCG and IT indices were higher while Auto, Metal and Pharma indices lost ground.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Technicals

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.