Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern, experts say traders should avoid creating long positions

The Nifty50 snapped eight-day winning streak and closed below 12,700 mark on November 12 despite Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the third tranche of measures under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme to provide stimulus to some key employment generating sectors.

The index formed small bodied bearish candle which resembles Doji or Inside Bar pattern on the daily charts. The sell-off was on expected lines given the 9.5 percent rally in last eight straight sessions.

A Doji candle indicates there is some indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears and bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

Experts expect the consolidation with negative bias to continue in coming sessions and feels the index negated its higher high formation of the last seven sessions but hasn't breached the previous day's lows which keeps the bullish bias intact.

The index had closed higher for eight sessions in a row, but formed bullish candle only in seven out of last eight days.

As twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in expects the market to move sideways with negative bias in next couple of trading sessions. Therefore he advises short term traders to avoid creating long positions in haste on this dip.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 12,702.15 and corrected upto 12,624.85 in an intraday trade. The index recovered some losses in last hour of trade and closed 58.40 points down at 12,690.80.

"Nifty50 appears to have kicked in a consolidation phase as it registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation thereby halting the chain of 8-day old consecutive positive closes. Though Nifty didn't breached the last Wednesday's intraday low of 12,571 to confirm weakness on the price chart, certain momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts slipped into sell mode," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In next trading session, unless Nifty trades above 12,769 levels, the trajectory of the market shall remain sideways with negative bias but a close below 12,571 can be a harbinger of a fresh leg of a short-term downswing, which if materialises, shall initially drag down the index towards 12,350 levels, according to him.

Contrary to this, a fresh upsurge with a close above 12,800 levels can extend the rally towards 13,000 levels, he feels.

India VIX was down by 6.40 percent from 22.03 to 20.62 levels. The options data indicated that the Nifty could remain in a same wider trading range of 12,400-13,000 levels.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike. Call writing was seen in 13,500 and 13,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 12,500 then 12,000 strike.

Bank Nifty opened lower at 28,633.75 and remained quite volatile during the day with selling pressure at every bounce back move. Banking stocks saw some decline and the index fell 566.20 points or 1.96 percent to close at 28,278.80 to form a small bearish candle on daily scale.

"Bank Nifty has to find support near to 27,900 to witness an upmove towards 29,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, HUL, Grasim, Escorts, Tata Chemicals, Siemens, REC, ITC, Biocon and L&T while weakness was seen in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Max Financial Services, he added.