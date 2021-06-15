Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern, experts suggest shifting focus to mid and small-cap opportunities

The Nifty50 remained rangebound with a positive bias throughout the trading session on June 15, ending the day at a record closing high. Banks, select FMCG, IT and auto stocks supported the gains.

The index formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near opening levels. A Doji candle indicates there is some indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears and bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest. Experts expect the momentum to continue, taking the Nifty50 to the 16,000-mark soon, but in between the volatility may remain.

For the time being, as risk-reward ratios don’t look favourable for long side trade in the index, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia advised traders to shift their focus towards mid and small-cap opportunities where plenty of action is witnessed.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 15,866.95 and hit an intraday record high of 15,901.60 amid the rangebound session. The index settled at 15,869.30, up 57.40 points.

"Bulls appear to be dragging their feet in the northern direction by defying gravity as Nifty50 remained in an extremely narrow trading range of 58 points before signing off the session with a Doji kind of indecisive formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, "as the technical picture on oscillator front, across the time frame, is looking extremely stretched in the upward direction we expect limited upsides from current levels leaving some sort of uncertain ambience to the index bulls for a long side trade," he said.

According to him, if bulls manage to get past 15,900 levels, as momentum is strongly biased in their favour, the Nifty upswing may get expanded around 16,050 levels.

Contrary to this, "a close below today's minor gap zone of 15,842 – 15,823 levels can induce more selling pressure with a possible target placed around 15,600 levels. Bigger correction in the index shall not be expected unless Nifty closes below 15,550," he said.

India VIX fell by 0.78 percent from 14.71 to 14.60 levels. Option data indicated that the Nifty50 could see an immediate trading range of 15,600 to 16,000 levels in coming sessions.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 15500 followed by 15000 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16000 followed by 16500 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 16300 then 16200 strike while minor Put writing was seen at 15700 then 15800 strike.

Bank Nifty opened gap up at 35,038.05 and slightly outperformed the Nifty index during the day after a long time. It took support at 34,900-35,000 levels and traded in a range for most part of the day, closing the session with gains of 297.20 points at 35,247.80.

The index formed a bullish candle on daily scale. "Bank Nifty has to hold above 35,250 levels to move towards 35,500 and 35,750 while on the downside support is seen at 35,000 and 34,750 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On stocks front, he further said bullish setup was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mahanagar Gas, Asian Paints, Ramco Cement, SRF, Marico, Cummins India, Berger Paints, Godrej Consumer Products, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Dabur, Britannia Industries, HUL and Infosys while weakness was seen in Tata Power, REC, Vedanta, Bharat Electronics, Lupin and Siemens.