App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms 'Doji' pattern, closes above 11,700; consolidation may continue

Chandan Taparia said Nifty index continued its formation of higher lows for six consecutive sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher to surpass its life time high of 11,760 zones.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Nifty50 after rangebound trade managed to close above 11,700 levels for the first time since August 2018 and formed 'Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts on April 2 as closing is near opening levels.

The formation of Doji candle with comparative long lower shadow with the inside bar formation indicated that declines are being bought and it is just shy to test life-time high marks.

Nifty50 after opening sharply higher at 11,711.55 remained volatile for major part of the session. The index touched an intraday high of 11,729.35 and low of 11,655.85, before closing 44 points higher at 11,713.20.

related news

"Albeit Nifty50 appears to be attracting some buying interest on intraday dips as pointed out by the longer lower shadow of Tuesday's session by the end of the day it registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation on the back of negative advance decline ratio which is a cause for concern going forward," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as momentum oscillators are in overbought zone they need some breather for bulls so that their readings can reach the normal levels to facilitate further upsides.

Unless Nifty consolidates or corrects for couple of sessions risk reward ratios to ride this rally will not favour bulls, he added.

Mazhar Mohammad said the longer shadows of last three trading sessions are suggesting that bulls are just dragging their feet on the upside as almost in each session they closed where they opened.

Weakness shall get materialised once bears manages to pull down the Nifty below last Monday's gap zone of 11,644–11,630 levels on closing basis, he added. According to him, in case if bulls continues to defy gravity and moves higher then initial target can be a test of life time highs present around 11760 levels.

Bank Nifty has got stuck in a range from last four trading sessions but supports are intact near to 30,150-30,200 zones. The index closed 27.75 points higher at 30,354.25.

"Now it has to hold above 30,150-30,200 zones to extend the rally towards 30,650 and then 31,000 zone while on the downside support is seen at 30,000-29,888 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

India VIX moved up by 0.44 percent to 18.08 levels.

VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shifts its base to higher zones, experts said, adding Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,500 to 11,800 zones.

On the Option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Call writing is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike while Put writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,500 strike.

Chandan Taparia said Nifty index continued its formation of higher lows for six consecutive sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher to surpass its life time high of 11,760 zones.

Now it has to continue to hold above 11,650 zone to witness an upmove towards 11,760 then 11,800 zones while on the downside major support exists at 11,550 zone, he added.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

Kamal Nath Restores Security Cover to RSS Bhopal Office, Complainant t ...

Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specificati ...

Ultimate Kho-Kho: India's First IPL-Style Professional Kho-Kho League ...

Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses ...

Experts Welcome Congress' Promise to Bring School Education Under Stat ...

Stop Promoting Terrorism: Rajnath Tells Pakistan

Follow This Wellness Guide to Quit Smoking, Drinking

Governance Goes into Reverse Gear When Congress and Its Allies are in ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.