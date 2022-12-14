 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern ahead of Fed meet outcome, needs decisive move above 18,700

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

The Nifty50 is likely to face initial hurdle at 18,700 and crossing the same decisively can take it towards 18,900 levels, with initial support at 18,600 followed by 18,500 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 further extended its upward journey on December 14 and moved closer to 18,700-18,750 levels, which can remain as an initial resistance followed by record high (18,888). The rally in Asian counterparts following positive cues from US overnight also aided sentiment.

The index has remained positive throughout the session and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend, but made higher highs higher lows for second straight day. Traders await interest rate decision by US Federal Reserve tonight.

The index is likely to face initial hurdle at 18,700 and crossing the same decisively can take it towards 18,900 levels, with initial support at 18,600 followed by 18,500 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,671, and hit an intraday high of 18,696. The index lost some gains during the day but maintained positive terrain till the end, and finally closed the session with 52 points gains at 18,660.

"Nifty remained rangebound following a start with an upside gap. On the higher end, however, it failed to move beyond the resistance of 18,700. The trend remains positive as long as it holds above 18,500," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the higher end, the directional up move may come above 18,700 only, he feels. Till then, Nifty may remain within the range of 18,500-18,700, the expert said.