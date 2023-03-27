 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern after volatility, sideways to bearish trend may continue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

Overall the index has been in a trading range of 16,800-17,200 for almost couple of weeks and within this range, the every dip is getting bought and every rise is seeing profit taking. Hence, unless and until this range gets broken on either side, the index may remain volatile with negative bias, experts said.

The Nifty50 snapped its two-day losing streak and closed the rangebound session with moderate gains on March 27, taking positive cues from European peers. The index has formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily timeframe as the closing was similar to opening levels, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend.

The index managed to close a tad above the lower threshold of the channel after volatility. After initial ups and downs, the index largely traded higher within a range of 16,950-17,090 for the rest of the session. And finally settled at 16,986, up 41 points.

“Normally, a formation of Doji after a reasonable decline calls for a reversal of a downtrend. But, the market is moving within a broader range and the pattern implication of Doji could be less in the near term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.