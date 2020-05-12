Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern after sharp recovery, 9,250 crucial for upside

The Nifty fell below 9,100 on concerns about a spike in coronavirus cases and sell-off in banking and financials. The index, however, recovered more than 150 points in the last hour of trade following the announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation later in the evening.

The index closed off the day's low and near the opening level, forming a Doji candle on daily charts.

The formation indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, as the index closed near the opening levels.

Experts expect range-bound trade to continue till the Nifty holds support of 9,100, but if it breaks, the index can slip below 8,900.

Considering the volatile phase, traders are advised to remain neutral on the index. Fresh selling opportunity can be considered on a close below 9,100.

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower at 9,168.85 and hit the intraday low of 9,043.95 on selling pressure across sectors, barring IT. But it recouped losses and moved closer to the previous day's closing to hit an intraday high of 9,240.85. The index settled at 9,196.55, down 42.65 points.

"Though today's recovery can be attributed to short-covering ahead of Prime Minister's address, failure of today's intraday breakdown is hinting that the market might have chalked out a new trading range between 9,400 and 9,100 kinds of levels with its price behaviour in the last five trading sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

The key technical development, which favoured bears, could be the breach of the 20-day simple moving average (placed at 9,240), which offered support to the index in the previous four sessions, he said.

To prevent further weakness, the index should sustain above 9,250 on a closing basis and in that case it can continue to remain rangebound between 9,400 and 9,100, he added.

If it closes below 9,100, then it will trigger fresh selling pressure, with bigger targets close to 8,500, he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said despite the broad-based selling in the market, 'Put writers' had kept the position intact. "The basic trend of the market is down but it is not vertical and that's the reason it is irritating for day traders."

Buying is advisable above 9,280, with the target of 9,450 and selling is advisable if the Nifty breaks 9,000 for the target of 8,800, he said.

The Bank Nifty also traded in line with the Nifty. It corrected 3.5 percent to hit an intraday low of 18,287 but recovered sharply in the last couple of hours to move above the previous day's closing and hit the day's high of 18,993.40.

The index finally closed at 18,862.80, down 87.70 points, and formed a small-bodied green candle that resembled a Doji pattern on the daily charts.