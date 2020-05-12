App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern after sharp recovery, 9,250 crucial for upside

Traders are advised to remain neutral on the index, fresh selling opportunity can be considered on a close below 9,100.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

The Nifty fell below 9,100 on concerns about a spike in coronavirus cases and sell-off in banking and financials. The index, however, recovered more than 150 points in the last hour of trade following the announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation later in the evening.

The index closed off the day's low and near the opening level, forming a Doji candle on daily charts.

The formation indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, as the index closed near the opening levels.

Close

Experts expect range-bound trade to continue till the Nifty holds support of 9,100, but if it breaks, the index can slip below 8,900.

related news

Considering the volatile phase, traders are advised to remain neutral on the index. Fresh selling opportunity can be considered on a close below 9,100.

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower at 9,168.85 and hit the intraday low of 9,043.95 on selling pressure across sectors, barring IT. But it recouped losses and moved closer to the previous day's closing to hit an intraday high of 9,240.85. The index settled at 9,196.55, down 42.65 points.

"Though today's recovery can be attributed to short-covering ahead of Prime Minister's address, failure of today's intraday breakdown is hinting that the market might have chalked out a new trading range between 9,400 and 9,100 kinds of levels with its price behaviour in the last five trading sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

The key technical development, which favoured bears, could be the breach of the 20-day simple moving average (placed at 9,240), which offered support to the index in the previous four sessions, he said.

To prevent further weakness, the index should sustain above 9,250 on a closing basis and in that case it can continue to remain rangebound between 9,400 and 9,100, he added.

If it closes below 9,100, then it will trigger fresh selling pressure, with bigger targets close to 8,500, he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said despite the broad-based selling in the market, 'Put writers' had kept the position intact. "The basic trend of the market is down but it is not vertical and that's the reason it is irritating for day traders."

Buying is advisable above 9,280, with the target of 9,450 and selling is advisable if the Nifty breaks 9,000 for the target of 8,800, he said.

The Bank Nifty also traded in line with the Nifty. It corrected 3.5 percent to hit an intraday low of 18,287 but recovered sharply in the last couple of hours to move above the previous day's closing and hit the day's high of 18,993.40.

The index finally closed at 18,862.80, down 87.70 points, and formed a small-bodied green candle that resembled a Doji pattern on the daily charts.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.