Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern, 16,900 crucial for trend reversal

The Nifty closed a percent lower on March 2 even after recovering more than 100 points from the day's low and formed a Doji candle on the daily charts as the closing was near the opening levels. Surging oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war dented the sentiment.

A Doji candle indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears and that bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

Nervousness and volatility are expected to continue, unless the Nifty closes above 16,900 (the 200-day simple moving average), which can be trend reversal in the favour of the bulls, experts said.

The volatility cooled down a bit from the day’s high of 30.84 though it remains elevated. India VIX, the fear index, was up by 2.32 percent to close at 29.23 levels.

"Overall higher volatility could continue to signal wider swings in the market and it needs to cool down below 22-24 levels for a smooth ride," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Nifty opened 200 points lower at 16,593 and fell to 16,479 amid volatility. It pared some of the losses in the late trade to 16,678 before closing at 16,606, down 188 points or 1.1 percent.

"Despite remaining volatile for the day, the Nifty smartly recoiled from intraday lows of 16,478 levels to register a Doji kind of indecisive formation," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia.

If the index sustains above 16,478 in the next session, sideways consolidation with positive bias should continue. "In that scenario, the strength may eventually extend up to 16,900 levels," he said.

If the index slips below 16,478, the initial target on the downside can be 16,356 but below it, weakness shall initially extend towards 16,200, Mohammad said.

For the time, if someone is holding long positions, they can stay put with a stop-loss below 16,470 and look for a target of 16,900, he said.

The options data indicated that an immediate trading range could be 16,400 to 16,850. On the options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 17,000 strike, while there was maximum Put open interest at 16,500 strike followed by 16,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,800 then 16,700 strike, while marginal Put writing was seen at 16,500 then 16,600 strike.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened gap down at 35,382 and remained weak throughout the day. It breached its immediate support zones but saw quick recovery up to 35,554 and closed near its day's high at 35,373, down 832.50 points or 2.3 percent. The index formed a Dragonfly Doji sort of candle on daily scale.

"The index continues forming lower highs from the last four sessions. Now, it has to hold above 35,500 levels for an up move towards 35,750 and 36,000 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 34,750 followed by 34,500 levels," said Taparia.

He said a positive setup was seen in Coal India, SBI Life, Tata Steel, Hindalco, NMDC, GAIL, Jindal Steel, NALCO, SAIL, JSW Steel, Bharat Electronics, Vedanta, Titan, Reliance Industries, Mphasis, Apollo Hospitals, Siemens, PVR and Power Grid.

Weakness was seen in Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank, Ambuja Cements, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Shriram Transport Finance and M&M, he said.

