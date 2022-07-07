Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern, 16,172 is the level to watch

The Nifty started the day strong and stayed on track throughout the session, though there was a bit of selling pressure at higher levels, the index closed 143 points higher at 16,133.

Positive global cues, a drop in oil prices and several measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently to improve foreign flows boosted sentiment. All sectoral indices, barring metal, closed in the green.

The index formed a Doji pattern on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the further trend. It also indicates that bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

"The Nifty50 is yet to register a close above its critical resistance of 16,172 levels. Hence, unless such a close is witnessed on the index fresh long positions for short-term traders are not advisable," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

On such a close, a strong up move can be unleashed towards its 200-day exponential moving average (16,552) and for that to happen, the index has to sustain above the day’s bullish gap zone of 16,045 and 16,011, he added.

A close below 16,000 can induce a fresh bout of selling pressure on the index, the market expert said. Considering the indecisive formation on the index, he advised traders to remain neutral on the long side unless the index closes above 16,172.

Buying was also seen in broader space as about three shares gained for every share declining on the NSE. The Nifty midcap 100 index rose 1.35 percent and the smallcap 100 index gained 1.6 percent.

The volatility index slipped below the crucial 20 mark, supporting the market sentiment. India VIX, an indicator of expected volatility over the next 30 days, fell 5.25 percent to 19.20, the lowest closing level since June 9.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, while maximum Put open interest was at 15,000 strike then 15,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,500 strike then 16,600 strike, while Put writing was seen at 16,100 strike then 16,000 strike.

The trading range for the coming session, as indicated by the options data, shifted higher to 15,700-16,500 from 15,500-16,300.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened 300 points higher at 34,627 and moved north through the day to hit an intraday high of 34,966.

The index gave the highest close of the last twenty trading sessions at 34,920, gaining 596 points and forming a bullish candle on the daily scale.

"It has been making higher tops-higher bottom on the daily frame. Now, it has to hold above 34,750 levels for an up move towards 35,250 and 35,500 levels whereas supports are placed at 34,500 and 34,250 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in Canara Bank, Hindalco Industries, Bank of Baroda, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Syngene International, HPCL, Max Financial Services, JSW Steel, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Tata Motors, PNB, L&T, City Union Bank, MRF, Indian Hotels, Coal India, PI Industries, Balkrishna Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T Finance Holdings, Indraprastha Gas, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cummins India, ICICI Bank, Havells, HDFC Bank, DLF, State Bank of India, Federal Bank, Jubilant Foodworks and Dixon Technologies. Weakness was seen in Metropolis Healthcare, Shriram Transport Finance and Hindustan Aeronautics.

