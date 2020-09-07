Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern, 11,300 crucial level to watch

The Nifty50 closed the first session of the week on a positive note after a volatile day of trading on September 7, as traders closely tracked fast-rising coronavirus infections. The weakness in Asian and US markets amid concerns over recovery in the United States limited the upside.

The index started off the week higher at 11,359.60 and witnessed a rangebound trade throughout the session. The index hit an intraday high of 11,381.15 and a low of 11,251.70 before closing 21.10 points higher at 11,355.

It formed a Doji pattern on daily charts as closing was near opening levels. A Doji candle indicates there is some indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears and bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

Experts say consolidation is likely to continue in the coming days and 11,300 is expected to be a crucial level to watch out for on either side of the breakout.

Intraday traders should remain neutral for the next session, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol. A strong rally towards 11,450 can be considered to create fresh positional shorts, with a stoploss above 11,500 on a closing basis, he added.

"Unless the index closes below 11,300 levels, the trajectory for the next few days can be sideways with slightly positive bias with upsides remaining capped in the bearish gap zone of 11,452 – 11,507 registered on September 4," Mohammad said.

Hence, a close above 11,507 is required to instill confidence in the bulls and on such a close, the rally can be expected to resume but a reversal of the trend in the favour of bulls will be confirmed only on a close above 11,584, he said.

A close below 11,300 shall resume the downtrend, he added.

India VIX fell by 0.64 percent to 22 levels. The options data indicated that the Nifty is likely to continue to trade in the same 11,100-11,600 range in the coming sessions.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 11,800 then 11,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,500 then 11,100 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened flat at 23,036.25 and continued its decline to hit the day's low of 22,716.25. However, it recovered around 300 points in the last hour to touch an intraday high of 23,109.10 but finally formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily scale.

Many heavyweights banking stocks are near their 50-DEMA and a hold above 23,200 levels could give back a push to stock-specific support based buying interest, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

"Now it needs to negate the formation of lower top-lower bottom by holding above 23,200-23,400 levels for a move towards 24,000 levels while key supports are seen at 23,700 and 23,400 levels," he said.

Positive setup was seen in Bharti Infratel, Havells, Dr Reddy's Labs, TCS, Vedanta, HUL, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints while a weak structure was seen in Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Chemicals, ONGC, L&T, etc, he added.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.