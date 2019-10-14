Technical View: Nifty forms Doji kind of pattern; use shorting if index falls below 11,290

The Nifty 50 lost around 80 percent of its intraday gains in the last hour of trade and closed off day's lows, forming a Doji kind of pattern on daily charts October 14. The sell-off in Infosys (after Q2 earnings) and select private banking & financials dragged market from intraday high, though sentiment improved due to partial US-China trade deal.

The formation of a Doji candle after a bullish candle indicates there is some indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears, as the index closed near to opening levels and bounce were being sold in the absence of follow up buying interest.

Experts feel if the index fails to hold on to 11,300 levels in the coming session, there could be further selling pressure.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,335.90 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of 11,420.45 in a volatile session, but wiped out a majority of gains in late trade and closed 24.75 points higher at 11,329.80.

"Albeit Nifty50 opened the week on a buoyant note, by the end of the day, it has given up almost all the gains as intraday breakout above 11,400 appears to have whipsawed and resulted in a Doji kind of indecisive formation with somewhat long upper shadow suggesting selling pressure at higher levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in the next trading session, if the index slips and settles below 11,290 for at least 30 minutes then it can induce more selling pressure with initial targets placed around 11,189.

In such a scenario, weakness will be confirmed which can eventually pave the way for either retest or breach of 11,090 levels over a period of time, he added.

Mazhar Mohammad said for time being, upsides shall continue to remain capped around 11,420 levels unless a decisive breakout is registered above the said level. Therefore traders are advised to remain neutral on the long side whereas intraday shorting can be considered if index trades below 11,290 for atleast 30 minutes with a stop above intraday high, he added.

On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Marginal Put writing was seen at 11,000 then 11,300 strike while minor Call writing was seen at 11,700 strike. Options data suggests the Nifty could trade in a wider range of 11,000 to 11,500 levels. India VIX moved up by 1.69 percent to 17.43 levels.

Bank Nifty closed 0.39 percent higher at 28,153 and formed an Inside Bar on a daily scale as it traded in the range of the previous day session.