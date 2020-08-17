Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle, trend could be tilting in favour of bears

The Nifty50 remained high for a major part of the session and recouped the previous week's losses to close above its 20-day moving average on August 17 amid mixed global cues. All sectoral indices, barring pharma, also participated in the rally on August 17.

The index closed near its opening levels and formed a Doji candle on the daily charts, which also resembled the Inside Bar formation as the Nifty moved within the trading range of the previous session.

A Doji candle indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, and bounce was being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

Overall, the market has been rangebound for a couple of weeks and the same trend is expected to continue in the coming days. The index will have to decisively cross its recent high of 11,366 for some upside, experts say.

Traders should to remain neutral on the index by focussing on stock-specific opportunities, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol. Fresh shorting opportunity shall arise on a close below 11,120 levels, he said.

The Nifty50 started off the first day of the week higher at 11,248.90. It touched the day’s high of 11,267.10 after dropping to its session’s lowest level of 11,144.50. It ended the day 68.7 points higher at 11,247.10, much above the 20-day moving average of 11,182.

"The current bounce without breaching last Friday's low shall not be construed as end of the correction, which appears to have triggered in last Friday's session unless the Nifty registers a close above 11,366 levels," Mohammad said.

In that scenario uptrend shall resume with an initial target of 11,450 levels, he said.

But as the near-term trend appears to be tilting in favour of bears especially with the fall of August 14 session, breach of 11,111 shall once again set the ball rolling in the favour of the bears and in that case, the index shall head towards 10,882 levels, he said.

India VIX fell by 1.67 percent to 21.30 levels, which continued to indicate that the downside is limited and support-based buying could again emerge at lower levels.

Options data suggested an immediate trading range of 11,000-11,400 for the Nifty.

Maximum Put open interest was at 11,000 followed by 10,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 11,900 and 11,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,200 then 11,000 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened positive at 21,906.95 but failed to cross 22,000 and drifted towards 21,400. However, it witnessed some recovery from lower levels and closed near its 50-DEMA.

The index closed 21.40 points higher at 21,700.80 but formed a bearish candle on daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

"Now the index has to cross and hold above 22,000 levels to witness an upmove towards 22,250 and 22,500 while on the downside immediate support is seen at 21,500 then 21,250 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Motherson Sumi, Escorts, Jindal Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Mindtree and Amara Raja Batteries while weak structure was seen in MRF, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Ramco Cement, MGL and BPCL, he added.