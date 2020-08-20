Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle, sideways trade with negative bias seen ahead

Selling in banking & financials, select FMCG and IT stocks saw the Nifty snap a three-day winning streak to close 96 points lower at 11,312 on August 20.

Indian shares took cue from the global markets that were spooked by the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes that cast doubts over the US’ economic recovery. The minutes were shared on August 19.

After opening sharply lower at 11,317.45, the Nifty hit the day’s low of 11,289.80 and high of 11,361.45. As the index closed near its opening levels, it formed a Doji pattern on daily charts.

A Doji candle indicates some indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears. Bounces were being sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

In the coming session, consolidation with negative bias is likely but if the index breaks 20-DEMA, placed at around 11,186, then the correction can be bigger, expert say.

Traders should avoid long positions, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in said. Intraday traders can consider shorting below 11,290 and look for a target of 11,200 with a stop above intraday high, he said.

The Nifty registered a Doji formation with a gap-down opening, hinting at the failure of recent breakout, Mohammad said. “In that scenario, Nifty shall continue to remain sideways with negative bias. “However, if the index breaches 20-day EMA, which successfully offered support in recent past, then there may be confirmation of a short-term reversal of trend in the favour of the bears," Mohammad said.

In that scenario, a slightly higher target of 10,882 can be expected, he said.

In between, there seems to be a good amount of support in the 11,250 – 11,187 zone. Upsides will remain capped at around 11,460. If the index closes above 11,400, then it can be considered as initial sign of strength, Mohammad said.

Reflecting the volatility, India VIX moved up by 3.29 percent to 20.61 levels.

Options data continued to indicate an immediate trading range of 11,100-11,500/11,600 for the coming days.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Call writing was seen at 11,300 and 11,400 strike while minor Put writing was seen at 11,000 then 10,800 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened negative at 21,989.90 and it drifted lower to hit the day's low of 21,886.70. However, it remained consolidative and hovered near 22,000 for most part of the session.

The index closed 286.40 points or 1.29 percent down at 21,999.50 and formed a High Wave candle on the daily scale, which indicates indecisiveness as the index got stuck in broader trading range.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 22,000 to witness an upmove towards 22,300 and 22,500 levels while on the downside, immediate support is seen at 21,750 then 21,400 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Tata Power, Mahanagar Gas, PFC, Indraprastha Gas, Torrent Power, TVS Motor, Voltas, Jindal Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark, Tata Chemicals and JSW Steel. Weak structure was seen in ICICI Prudential, Axis Bank and HDFC, he added.