Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle; profit booking likely if index breaks 11,049

After a rollercoaster ride during the session, Nifty ended at more than two-week high on August 27. The ease of fiscal deficit worries after the RBI decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government and positive global cues lifted sentiment.

The index formed Doji candle on daily charts indicating indecisiveness among traders about further direction. A Doji is formed when the opening and the closing level is virtually the same but there is wide movement on either side throughout the trading session. It generally signals indecisiveness among the bulls and bears.

India VIX fell 3.90 percent to 16.

"The key positive technical development in today's session can be the fact that the index managed a decisive close above its 21-day EMA (11,063) that capped the upmove on pullback attempts in the past," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in the next trading session, if the index sustains above 11,049, it can be expected to initially head towards 11,181.

Contrary to this, a close below 11,049 may kick off profit booking as index swiftly added around 500 points in last three trading sessions from the lows of 10,637, he added.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call open interest is at 11,200 followed by 11,300 strike.

Meaningful Put writing was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,100 strike while Call writing was seen at 11,300 then 11,200 strike.

Options data suggests Nifty could trade in a range of 10,900-11,200.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap index gained 0.7 percent and Smallcap index rose 1.8 percent.

Bank Nifty consolidated in a range of 300 points for the entire trading session but managed to hold above 28,000. The index settled at 28,126.15, up 0.63 percent and formed a Doji Candle on the daily scale as dips were being bought, but follow up was missing at higher zones.