Technical View | Nifty forms Doji candle, market cautious ahead of MPC meeting

The Nifty overcame a weak start, showed some recovery amid volatility in the last couple of hours and managed to close in the green for the fifth successive session on August 2.

The index closed 5.50 points higher at 17,345.50 as the market seems to have turned cautious ahead of the beginning of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting that opens August 3.

The index formed a bullish candle that resembled a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the further trend.

The Nifty may see consolidation in the coming sessions, with resistance at 17,500 and support at 17,150 followed by 17,000 levels, experts said.

"Technically speaking, as some of the indicators/oscillators are in the extremely overbought zone, further up move will not sustain unless the index either consolidates for a couple of sessions or registers a corrective downswing, which will materialise on a close below 17,215 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

In such a scenario, the initial downside target should be in the 17,018-16,947 zone. For the time, the upside may remain capped at around 17,500.

Traders should adopt a neutral stance by confining themselves to the fence, Mohammad said.

The broader market continued to outperform the frontliner. Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Also read: Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 2

The relative strength index (RSI) turned flat after an uptrend, while the Stochastic was also a bit flat with a slight negative crossover.

The volatility index India VIX climbed further to 18.53 levels, up 5.97 percent. It has seen a significant upside in the last two sessions.

Also read: More than 40% stocks in NSE500 back above 200 DMA now. Is the market turning stronger?

Banking index

The Bank Nifty also opened lower at 37,768 and remained volatile throughout the session. The index sank to the day’s low of 37,632 and high of 38,180 before ending the session 121 points higher at 38,024, the highest closing since April 5. It formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"The index is already trading in oversold territory on the short-term time frame and profit-booking cannot be ruled out from the current levels," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said.

The volatility is likely to increase ahead of the RBI policy. One should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at 37,400 levels, he said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, Asian Paints, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Grasim, HUL, JSW Steel, while weakness was seen in Escorts, UPL, Ashok Leyland, GAIL, Delta Corp, Coforge, ICICI Prudential, Syngene International, Hero MotoCorp, NALCO, SBI Life, Britannia Industries, ONGC, Hindalco, L&T, HDFC Life, Cummins India, HDFC Bank and Lupin.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.