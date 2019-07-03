Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle; MACD gives a buy signal

Nifty after a rangebound session closed flat with a positive bias on July 3 as traders eagerly await Union Budget 2019 scheduled to be presented on July 5.

The index closed above 11,900 for a second consecutive session after consolidating in a narrow trading band of 11,888 to 11,950 for the most part of the day.

The index formed a small body and long lower shadow candle on the daily scale as buying interest is seen at lower levels and supports are slightly shifting higher that indicates overall bias could remain positive to rangebound, experts said.

One interesting thing which was visible on the charts was a buy signal triggered by MACD indicator on the daily charts for the third straight session. MACD stands for Moving Average Convergence/Divergence.

The MACD indicator is basically a refinement of the two moving averages system and measures the distance between the two moving average lines.

India VIX fell 3.89 percent to 13.69 . Decline in VIX levels provides short term stability in the market.

Nifty after opening higher at 11,932.15 hit an intraday high of 11,945.20 and low of 11,887.05. The index closed 6.50 points higher at 11,916.80.

"Bulls appear to have adopted a cautionary stance ahead of Economic Survey to be released on July 4 as Nifty moved in an extremely narrow range of 58 points before signing off the session with an indecisive Doji. However, last three consecutive positive closes generated a buy signal on daily MACD chart which can be a positive sign in normal circumstances," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

According to him, if the strength continues on the upside then initial targets for this rally can be in the zone of 12,000–12,100 where some selling pressure can be expected whereas on the downside, intraday selling pressure shall emerge if Nifty trades below 11,887 with initial targets placed in the zone of 11,814–11,775.

For time being traders will be better off remaining on sidelines, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI was at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. Put writing was seen at 11,700 then 11,900 strikes while marginal Call writing was seen at 12,100 strike.

Experts feel options data suggests a wider trading range of 11,650-12,250 zones.

Bank Nifty opened positive but traded in a narrow range of 200 points throughout the entire trading session. It has been trading in a band of 31,000- 31,500 from past five trading session and needs a decisive range breakout to commence the fresh leg of the rally towards higher levels.

The index closed 99.00 points higher at 31,382.30 and formed a Harami Candle on the daily scale.

"Now index has to continue to hold above 31,313 to extend its gains towards 31,500 then 31,780 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 31,150 then 31,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.