Technical View | Nifty forms Doji candle for yet another week, range-bound trade likely to continue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The options data indicates that the Nifty will continue to trade in the 17,900-18,200 range for the coming sessions

The Nifty lost momentum and extended the downtrend for the second consecutive session on January 20 despite some positive global trends. Selling in FMCG, metal, pharma, auto and select technology stocks weighed down the index.

After opening higher, the index hit the day’s high of 18,145 but squandered the gains in the afternoon to slip to 18,016. The index closed 80 points, or 0.44 percent, down at 18,028. For the week, the index was down 0.4 percent.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high, lower low formation for the second straight session, indicating nervousness among participants. It closed below 50-day exponential moving average (at around 18,100) and also broke the small support trend line adjoining January 13 and January 17, 2023.

On the weekly scale, the index has formed a long-legged Doji pattern for yet another week, with a higher high and higher low formation, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend.

Experts expect range-bound trade to continue in the coming, with crucial support at around at 17,800 and resistance at 18,200  as traders wait for the Budget 2023 to be presented on February 1.

" The sentiment remains indecisive as the Nifty forms a back-to-back Doji pattern on the weekly chart," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said.