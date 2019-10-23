Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle, correction possible only if index breaks 11,550

The Nifty50 gained strength in late trade and closed moderately higher on October 23. Overall the market was largely positive for major part of the session led by selective buying in banks, IT and FMCG stocks.

The index closed tad above 11,600 amid consolidation and formed Doji pattern on daily charts as it closed near its opening value. It negated its formation of higher highs - higher lows of last six trading sessions.

The pattern indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, hence experts feel there could be more consolidation in coming days before directional move on either side.

India VIX fell by 1.64 percent to 16.53 levels.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,596.20 and immediately slipped into the red to hit day's low of 11,554.40, but recouped those losses and traded higher to touch an intraday high of 11,651.60. The index dipped again in last hour, but immediately rebounded to close 15.70 points higher at 11,604.10.

"Bulls appears to have hit a pause button as they failed to decisively get past its near term critical hurdle present around 11,700 levels. As some of the momentum oscillators on lower time frame charts slipped into sell mode, Nifty can be expected to remain sideways but weakness will be confirmed on a close below 11,550 levels which shall accentuate the selling pressure with initial targets placed around 11,400 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said to retain the positive bias, Nifty needs to not only sustain above 11,550 levels but eventually, it has to register a fresh breakout which can strengthen positive momentum and initially expand the upswing into the zone of 11,772–11,798 levels.

For time being, he advised traders to wait for a breakout above 11,700 levels and meanwhile they should shift their focus on stock-specific opportunities.

Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in the range of 11,500 to 11,800 levels.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,700 strike. Call writing was seen at 12,000 then 11,700 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,500 then 11,600 strike.

Bank Nifty failed to surpass previous day's high and formed a Doji for second consecutive session which indicates a tug of war to make or break 29,200 zones. The index closed 0.16 percent higher at 29,459.60.