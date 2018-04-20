Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Doji’ candle; bulls need a breakout above 10594

The Nifty, which recouped most of its losses towards the close of the trade, ended flat on Friday forming a ‘Doji’ type of candle for the second consecutive session in a row.

The index closed took support at its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) before bouncing back towards the opening levels. The index which opened at 10560 closed 1.2 points lower at 10564.

The Nifty index formed an indecisive pattern ‘Doji’ for the second consecutive session in a row and now a breakout above 10594 or a breakdown below 10509 will decide the direction for the markets.

Analyst advise investors to tread with caution and wait for a breakout/breakdown before initiating fresh trades.

“The Nifty registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation as it closed almost around the same point where it opened the day, whereas on the weekly closing basis price action looks some what bullish with a 4th consecutive positive close,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, in the last three sessions, it appears that the index is forming an Inside Bar kind of formation as price action of the last two sessions is confined to the range of bearish candle registered in last Wednesday’s session,” he said.

Mohammad further added that unless Nifty emerges out of this range, placed between 10594 – 10509 with a breakout in either of the direction, trading shall remain listless. “It looks prudent for traders to remain neutral till a directional move emerges in either of the directions,” he said.

Moreover, price action on Bank Nifty is disappointing with a close below its 50 Day EMA and as long as this index remains below the said average the threat of downward breakdown on Nifty shall loom large.

India VIX fell down by 5.91 percent at 12.93. A decline in VIX suggests limited downside and a consolidative move in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at 10500 followed by 10400 strikes while maximum Call OI stood at 10700 followed by 10600 strikes.

Minor Put writing was seen at 10350 and 10500 strikes while Call Unwinding is seen at all the immediate strike prices which is providing room for further up move.

“Options band suggests an immediate trading range in between 10480 to 10700 zones. The nifty index remained in a broader range and witnessed recovery from 10520 zones to close on a flattish note. IT formed a Doji candle with the long lower shadow which indicates that decline is being bought as it got stuck in a range ahead of the expiry week,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index has been making higher highs – higher lows on weekly chart which suggests a continuation of uptrend till any immediate support is not broken decisively. Now till it remains above 10500-10480 zones, it has potential to move towards 10630 then 10700 levels,” he said.