Technical View | Nifty forms doji candle, 19,500 is the level to watch

Banks lift Nifty near critical resistance area

The Nifty extended the uptrend for a third consecutive session on August 23 amid choppy trade, closing 48 points higher at 19,444.

After opening higher at 19,439, the index gave up the gains in the morning session itself to sink to the day's low of 19,367. After a few volatile hours, it turned positive to close higher from the previous day.

The index formed a doji candlestick on daily charts as the closing was near the opening level. It also hit the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 19,471, which is within the resistance range of 19,450-19,500.

Hence, if the index surpasses and sustains above 19,500, it can move towards 19,650 but if it falls, another round of selling is possible, experts said.

"The Nifty is currently placed at the crucial resistance of down sloping trend line around 19,450-19,500 levels and is struggling to break decisively above the hurdle," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The market action suggests chances of one more attempt of upside breakout around 19,500 in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 19,360, Shetti said.

The weekly options data also indicates that 19,500 is expected to be critical resistance, with immediate support at 19,400-19,300.

The maximum Call open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,600 strike, with Call writing at similar strikes in the same sequence. On the put side, the maximum open interest was at 19,400 strike, then 19,300, with writing at similar strikes in the same order.

Bank Nifty

Banks provided strong support to the market, a day ahead of weekly expiry. Bank Nifty jumped 486 points, or 1.1 percent, to close at 44,479, though it failed to sustain above 44,500. It formed a long bullish candlestick on the daily scale.

The index decisively broke out of six-day consolidation to get firmly back above the downward-sloping support trendline. It reached near the 21-day (44,542) and 50-day EMA (44,505). If the index goes past these levels, it can inch close to 45,000 in the coming sessions, experts said.

"The critical resistance at 44,200 was convincingly breached, supported by substantial trading volumes, leading to an extension of the upward movement towards 44,500. The overall market sentiment remains bullish, with the index poised for further gains," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst, LKP Securities, said. As long as the index stays above 44,200, it will move higher, targeting 45,000.

On the downside, support is at 44,000, where significant Put writing was evident on weekly as well as monthly expiries.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.