Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle, 11,695 crucial for further upside

The Nifty closed flat on September 24 as Indian stock markets took a breather after two days of sharp gains.

The index closed a tad lower than 11,600 and formed a doji candle on the daily charts, which indicates indecisiveness over further direction, followed by a spinning top formation in the previous session.

Last two sessions of indecisive price patterns are clearly suggesting that the index might have hit a pause button to digest the recent euphoric gains. Hence, the consolidation is expected to continue in the coming session and 11,695 is a crucial level for a further upside, experts say.

After opening lower at 11,590.70, the Nifty remained rangebound throughout the session. The index hit an intraday high of 11,655.05 and low of 11,539.20 before closing 12 points lower at 11,588.20.

"It was a day of consolidation on the bourses as the Nifty50 registered a doji kind of indecisive formation after moving in a range of 115 points. In terms of levels, the bullish gap zone, registered on September 12, which is present between 11,471–11,381 levels, shall remain critical support in the near term as breach of this on closing basis shall trigger a short-term downswing," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Any dip in this zone, especially close to 11,400 levels, could be considered as an opportunity to create fresh longs, he said.

Once the Nifty manages to get past 11,695 then a higher target in the zone of 11,772–11,798 can be expected, whereas on the downsides, a close below 11,382 could drag the index towards 11,200 levels, Mohammad added.

For the time being, Mohammad advised short-term traders to wait for a dip towards 11,400 or a close above 11,695 before initiating long positions.

The India VIX fell by 0.34 percent to 16.73 levels. Option data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a range of 11,300-11,800 levels.

Maximum put open interest is at 11,000, followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum call open interest is at 11,700, followed by 11,800 strike. Call writing was seen at 11,700, followed by 11,900 strike, while put writing was seen at 11,500, followed by 11,600 strike.

The sectoral trend was mixed, with the Nifty Bank, financial services, metal and realty indices falling more than a percent. IT gained 2 percent, followed by FMCG (up 0.62 percent) and pharma (0.44 percent). The Nifty Midcap index declined 0.66 percent on profit booking.

The Bank Nifty traded in wider range of 700 points between 29,900 to 30,650 for most of the session, but underperformed the benchmark index.

The index closed 1.25 percent lower at 30,183.10 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale but managed to hold the previous day's low.

"It has to hold above 30,000 levels to witness an upmove towards 30,800, then 31,000 levels, while on the downside, major support is seen at 29,500 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

