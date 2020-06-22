Technical View: Nifty forms Doji candle, 10,350 crucial for further upside

The Nifty50 witnessed strong gap-up opening but turned volatile with a positive bias before signing off the session above the 10,300- mark on June 22 despite weak global cues over fears of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak. The rally was across sectors barring IT.

The index closed near the opening level and hence formed the indecisive pattern Doji pattern on daily charts.

The formation of a Doji candle after a bullish candle indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, as the index closed near to the opening level and bounces were sold in the absence of follow-up buying interest.

If the index closes above 10,350 in the coming sessions, then there could be a rally towards 10,500-10,600 levels, say experts.

For the time, positional traders should hold long positions, with a tight stop below 10,277 and look for higher targets, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

The Nifty50 started off the day at 10,318.75 then witnessed 116 points swing between intraday high of 10,393.65 and low of 10,277.60 before closing the session with 66.80 points gains at 10,311.20.

The indecisive candle after registering an intraday breakout above previous swing high of 10,328 appeared to have weakened the chart structure, Mohammad said.

" If the index slips below 10,277 in the next trading session, then it shall undergo intraday profit-booking which may result in either consolidation or testing of its 100-day moving average whose value is placed around 10,074 levels in the next one or two trading sessions," he said,

A strong show from the bulls in the next session, with a close above 10,350, can force the bears to run for a cover that may trigger a short-covering rally with ultimate targets towards 10,750 levels by expiry session, he said.

Option data suggests that the Nifty could trade in 10,000-10,500 levels.

On monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 10,500 followed by 11,000 strike. Call writing was seen in 10,800 followed by 10,600 strike while meaningful Put writing was seen in 10,100 followed by 10,200 strike.

India VIX rose by 1.67 percent to 30.46.

The Bank Nifty continued its formation of higher lows for the fourth consecutive session and headed towards its key hurdle of 22,000.

The Bank Nifty rallied 370.20 points, or 1.73 percent, to 21,708.30, outperforming the Nifty led by buying in private as well as PSU banks, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

If it index holds above 22,000, then it can give a fresh breakout to start the next leg of rally, experts say.

"The Bank Nifty gave the highest daily close in the last 63 sessions. Looking at current chart structure, a hold above 22,000 zone could give a fresh breakout towards 22,500 then 23,000 levels while immediate support exists at 21,250," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Taparia said positive momentum was seen in stocks like RBL Bank, HPCL, Bajaj Auto, Federal Bank, Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Equitas Holdings, L&T Finance, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and McDowell while selling pressure was seen in LIC Housing, GAIL, HCL Technologies and Torrent Power.