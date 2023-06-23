Technical View | Nifty forms Dark Cloud Cover pattern on weekly charts, 18,650 to be crucial on either side next week

Market

The Nifty50 extended losses for yet another session, losing more than half a percent on June 23, but has taken support at the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average - 18,641) as well as held the low of June 20 (18,660).

The index opened lower at 18,742 and remained under pressure throughout the session to hit a day's low of 18,647. Finally, the index fell 106 points to settle at 18,666 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts for the second consecutive session.

During the week, the Nifty50 fell 0.85 percent and formed a Dark Cloud Cover kind of pattern at a swing high on the weekly scale, which is a bearish reversal pattern. Previous such reversal patterns in the past have witnessed substantial weakness in the market.

Hence, if the index breaks 18,650, then there could be intense selling pressure in the near term, while the record high is expected to remain crucial resistance for the index, experts said.

Overall, on a weekly basis, the index continued its higher highs formation 13th consecutive week. So we need to closely watch the market movement of coming sessions.

"The 20-day EMA on the daily chart was sustained in the last few months and witnessed upside bounces from its support during dips in the past. Hence a decisive move below 18,650 levels could open sharp weakness for the underlying Nifty," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said.

He feels the next lower support is at 18,370-weekly 10-period EMA. Any upside bounce could encounter a hurdle at 18,760 levels, he said.

On the Options front, we have maximum Call open interest at 18,800 strike, followed by 19,000 strike, then 18,900 strike, with Call writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,800 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 18,700 strike, followed by 18,800 strike and 18,000 strike, with Put writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,400 strike.

The above data indicated that 18,700 can be a crucial level to act next week, with resistance at 18,800-19,000 levels.

Nifty has more Call writing positions than Put writing positions for both this month's expiry and next month's expiry, Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform, said.

Hence, traders going into next week's expiry should maintain a sideways to bullish bias as in any case, the Call premiums are still higher than the Put premiums, he advised.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty settled at 43,623, down 102 points and formed a Doji sort of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating the tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

On the weekly scale, the index has seen the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern, with making lower highs and lower lows formation. It was down 0.7 percent for the week.

Overall, the index faces resistance at the 44,000 level, where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. On the other hand, support is observed at the 43,500PE level, where Put writers are active. "A break on either side of this range is likely to result in a directional move for the index. However, the overall sentiment remains bearish as long as the index stays below the 44,000 level," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

The broader markets also extended the downtrend, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 1.2 percent each, maybe on account of profit-taking.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.