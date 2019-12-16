Technical View: Nifty forms Dark Cloud Cover, 12,046 crucial for further downside

The Nifty failed to hold on to opening gains and closed moderately lower amid volatility on December 16 as traders preferred to take profit off the table after 1.4 percent rally in the previous week. All sectoral indices barring IT and realty closed in the red, with the Nifty Auto, FMCG and metal indices falling a percent each.

The index failed to sustain above 12,100 and formed a bearish candle that resembled a dark cloud cover formation on daily charts as it closed below the midpoint of the preceding session's candle body after witnessing a gap-up opening.

A Dark Cloud Cover is a bearish reversal pattern consisting of two candles. The red candlestick, which is December 16's candle, opened above December 13's green candle but profit-taking pushed the index below the midpoint of Friday's candle.

Experts say 12,046 will be a crucial level, the lowest point on December 16, to watch. If it breaks the same in the next session, then there could be further selling pressure.

The Nifty opened sharply higher at 12,131.35 to go on to hit an intraday high of 12,134.65 following positive global cues. But it wiped out all the gains in the first 15 minutes of the trade and remained rangebound throughout the session. It hit the day's low of 12,046.30 in the late trade and closed 32.70 points down at 12,054.

"In the next trading session if the Nifty trades below 12,046 levels, then it shall attract follow through selling which can slightly tilt the tide in favour of the bears in the near term," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told, Moneycontrol.

He said if the day’s high of 12,131 turns out to be a lower top, then there is a possibility that the recent rally from the lows of 11,832 can be a part of a 'right shoulder' of a bearish reversal formation-- Head & Shoulders which is in the making for the last 26 sessions on line chart.

This bearish formation will be confirmed only on a close below 11,856, whereas the threat will get negated on a close above 12,151, Mohammad said.

To retain bullish bias, the index needs to get past 12,131 with a close above 12,151, he said, adding in the near term, selling shall get accelerated further on a close below 12,000 levels.

Mohammad advised the short-term traders to remain neutral on long side and wait for some signs of strength.

The options data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a wider range of 11,900-12,200 in the coming weeks.

On monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 12,100 strike.

Major Call writing was seen in 12,100 and 12,300 strike, while Put unwinding was seen at all the immediate strikes. India VIX moved up by 0.86 percent to 13.41 levels.

The Nifty Bank made a new high of 32,186 but consolidated in a narrow range of 300 points for most part of the session to close on a flattish note. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily scale but continued its formation of higher highs - higher lows of the last three sessions. The index closed at 31,974.20, down 0.13 percent.