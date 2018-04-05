Technical View: Nifty forms Bullish Marubozu Candle; next target seen at 10,475

The Nifty50 which started with a big gap thanks to strong global cues picked up momentum soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised growth outlook for 2018-19 while keeping rates unchanged.

The Nifty50 index which rose nearly 200 points on Thursday recorded its best one-day gain in almost two years. The index formed a Bullish Marubozu Candle on the daily chart and negated the effect of the Bearish Engulfing pattern which was formed in the previous session.

A perfect Marubozu pattern would have no shadows which mean that the index opened at the lowest level and closed at the highest level. But, Wednesday's candle is not a perfect 'Marubozu' but it is very close to the said pattern.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,228 slipped marginally to 10227.45 but then bulls took charge and pushed the D-Street higher. The index reclaimed 10,300 to register an intraday high of 10,331.80 before closing the day at 10,325, up 196 points.

Thursday’s rally was largely attributed to brisk short coverings which got formed on account of trade war woes. But, it looks like we are not in an intermediate uptrend and as long as Nifty holds above 10,200 bulls have nothing to worry.

“Finally Nifty50 appears to have embarked on a short-term uptrend as it registered the much elusive breakout above its 24-day old descending channel thereby confirming strength in the upmove if not the end of correction at recent lows of 9,950,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This breakout with a strong bullish candle which resembles a Marubozu, in which opening and low beside high and close of the day remains equal, opened up a new target placed around 10650 levels. Thursday’s price behaviour accompanied with breakouts on short-term charts is pointing towards a sustainable rally in near future,” he said.

However, major test to this leg of upmove can be around its 50-Day Simple Moving Average whose value is placed around 10,475 levels as it successfully curtailed the pullback rallies in the past.

Mohammad is of the view that the Nifty50 may face some resistance around 10,350 levels; hence, traders are advised to remain on the long side of the trade as long as Nifty50 sustains above 10,200 levels on closing basis.

India VIX fell down by 9.44 percent at 14.80. A sharp decline in VIX has given the stability in the market but it needs to hold below 13.50-13 zones to extend its up move.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 10000 followed by 10200 strikes while maximum Call OI was placed at 11000 followed by 10500 strikes.

Significant and meaningful Put writing was seen at 10200 and 10300 strikes which could hold the support zones while Call unwinding is seen at all the immediate strike prices suggesting a scope for further momentum.

“Option data suggests a higher shift in a trading range in between 10200 to 10450 zones. Technically, Nifty gained by around 200 points and managed to close above crucial hurdle of 10,276 marks. It closed above its crucial supply trend line and formed a Bullish Marubozu Candle on daily chart by negating the effect of the Bearish Engulfing pattern made on the previous session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now till it holds above 10,276 zones, it could extend its move towards 10,440 while on the downside support are seen at 10222 then 10180 levels,” he said.