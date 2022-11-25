 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty forms Bullish Engulfing pattern on weekly frame, 18,500 crucial

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Now, 18,500 is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty50 and if it sustains it then 18,600 is on the cards in coming sessions which ultimately can open the door for 18,800-19,000 levels, with crucial support at 18,300-18,000 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 managed to extend its northward journey on November 25 and gave a fresh record closing above the 18,500 mark on the first day of the December series. Auto, technology, pharma and oil & gas stocks supported the market, whereas select banking & financial services, and FMCG stocks were under pressure.

The index has traded within 90 points range and formed a Doji-kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trends, and making higher highs and higher lows for the third consecutive session. On the weekly timeframe, there was a Bullish Engulfing pattern formation as the index gained more than 1 percent after consolidation in the previous week, and also there was a higher highs formation for the sixth week in a row.

Now, 18,500 is expected to be a crucial level for the Nifty50 and if it sustains this then 18,600 is very much on the cards in coming sessions which ultimately can open the door for 18,800-19,000 levels, with crucial support at 18,300-18,000 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,528 and traded within a range of 18,535-18,445 before having a highest-ever close at 18,512.80 with 29 points gains.

"On the daily chart, the Nifty has reached the rising trend line found by joining the preceding peaks. The momentum indicator has reached the falling trendline on the daily timeframe. Based on the price chart and momentum indicator setup, we can infer that the index is on the verge of strong directional movement over the short term," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Also read: Aggressive rollover suggests Nifty will likely reach close to 19,000 in December expiry