Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, traders may avoid directional bets

The Nifty50 after Monday's turmoil turned volatile and closed flat with a positive bias on March 11 as traders/investors closely monitored updates with respect to novel coronavirus that has already infected around 1.15 lakh people and has taken more than 4,300 lives.

The index appears to be making an attempt to stabilize today as it sustained above previous session's low of 10,294 levels before signing off the session with a positive tick on marginal gains, and formed bullish candle on daily charts as closing was higher than opening levels.

Experts expect the consolidation to continue in coming sessions till the index holds 10,294 levels and advised short term traders to avoid directional bets.

The Nifty50 after opening sharply lower at 10,334.30 turned volatile. The index hit an intraday low of 10,334 in the morning and high of 10,545.10 in the afternoon, before closing 6.90 points higher at 10,458.40.

"Hence, sustaining above 10294 levels sideways consolidation with positive bias can be expected. In case Nifty manages to trade above 10,550 levels consistently in next trading session then eventually in next couple of days it can aim to test the bearish gap, registered on 9th of March present in the zone of 10751 – 10827 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

As markets across the globe are volatile, in case, if Nifty breaches 10,295 levels then it can head towards its critical supports placed in the zone of 10,100–9,850 levels, he said.

For time being, short term traders can avoid directional bets but investors are advised to nibble into selective stocks to build a long term portfolio, he added.

According to Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Securities, if Nifty sees another session in the green with a strong close then the recovery trade is likely to play out.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 then 11,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 then 10,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 10,900 then 10,700 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,000 then 10,200 strike.

Option data indicates a shift in lower trading range in between 10,200 to 10,800 levels, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding the volatile swings may continue in coming days.

India VIX moved up by 2.55 percent at 31.58 levels.

After massacre of last three trading sessions, bulls finally found the shelter as the Bank Nifty ended with marginal gains, up 0.10 percent at 26,487.80 and formed bullish candle on daily charts.

"Index is likely to face resistance on the way up towards 27,350 zone and only a close above the mentioned resistance zone would get some strength back for the index," Amit Shah said.

"200-weekly EMA support for the index is placed at 25,500 zone. Bank Nifty is trading below all near term key averages which suggest strong momentum on the downside, however bear market rallies can be sharp & vicious on the upside which traders need to keep in mind. We see support for the index at 26,200-25,900, while the resistance is 26,800-27,200," he added.