Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, snaps 3-day fall; 10,930 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 rebounded sharply on Friday on ease of geopolitical tensions between India & Pakistan. Global rally on likely US-China trade deal also lifted sentiment.

The index managed to hold above 10,850 levels amid consolidation and formed small bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts.

The consolidation is likely to continue in coming sessions before the sharp move, experts said, adding 10,930 is the crucial levels for bulls, closing above which the index may move around 11,000 levels.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 10,842.65 and traded in the green throughout the session. The index touched an intraday high of 10,877.90 and low of 10,823.10, before closing up 71 points at 10,863.50.

The markets will remain shut on March 4 for Mahashivratri.

"Albeit Nifty50 traded in a narrow range of 54 points before signing off the session with a small bullish candle and a strong advance/decline ratio ahead of truncated week can be suggesting that bulls are in accumulation phase," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as bears lacked enough ammunition, despite negative news flows aiding them, to do significant damage can be suggesting that markets are in a in a minor consolidation mode and should register a short term breakout sooner than later which should be confirmed on a close above 10,930 levels.

Once Nifty50 manages a strong close above 10,930 kinds of levels then market should pick up positive momentum and can eventually head to test its recent swing high placed around 11,100 levels, he added.

On the downside, for the time being, 10,729 shall be considered as critical short term support breach of which shall temperorily damage the bullish outlook, he said.

All sectoral indices closed in the green while the broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap rising 1.44 percent.

India VIX fell sharply by 9.86 percent to 16.47 levels. However VIX has to cool down below 16-15 zones to get the smooth ride in the market.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,600 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 11,400 strike while Put writing is at 10,900 followed by 10,800 strike.

Option band signifies a broader trading range of in between 10,650 to 11,118 zone and requires a range breakout to start the next leg of rally, experts said.

"It formed a bullish candle on daily and weekly scale which suggests that dips are been bought into at lower levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now it has to continue to hold above 10,777 zone to extend its upmove towards 10,929 then 10,985 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,777 then 10,720 levels," he added.

Bank Nifty opened positive to extend it gains towards 27,100 zones and managed to close above its crucial level of 27,000 mark.

The index closed 254 points higher at 27,043.90 and formed a bullish candle on daily scale while small bodied candle on weekly scale.

"Now the index has to hold above 26,850 to witness an upmove towards 27,350 then 27,500 zones while on the downside support exists at 26,850 then 26,666 zones," Taparia said.