Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; short term traders can go for profit booking

The Nifty50 after opening above 11,100 levels remained positive throughout the session on global cues, though there was some volatility. The index gained for third consecutive session on Tuesday, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

All sectoral indices participated in the rally except IT and Bank. Metal was the biggest gainer, rising 3 percent followed by Pharma (up 1.25 percent) and Realty (2.5 percent).

The broader markets also extended rally with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 1.3 percent and Smallcap rising 2.3 percent.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,109 and gained further strength to hit an intraday high of 11,143.40. It saw some profit booking in the middle of trade to hit day's low of 11,092.50 but did not turn in the red. The index closed 49.50 points higher at 11,134.30 and is 37 points away from its record high of 11,171.55 seen on January 29.

"It appears to be a day of consolidation, post recent breakout on the bourses, as Nifty50 moved in a narrow range of 51 points despite sustaining above the breakout point of 11,080," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said these kind of rangebound moves can be an indication of dwindling momentum for next couple of trading sessions which may cap the upside for index between 11,150–11,171 kind of levels.

Besides price behaviour of Bank Nifty, which accommodates some of the heavy weights of Nifty50, is also pointing to slow down of momentum in Nifty50 as it is still struggling inside the 9-day old congestion zone without seeing a breakout, he added.

Hence, it looks prudent for short term traders to book profits and remain on sidelines till more clarity on upside strength emerges, Mohammad said. "On downsides it looks critical for the index to sustain above 11,000 on closing basis."

India VIX fell by 4.53 percent at 12.41 levels. Decline in VIX has given the comfort to bulls with fresh consolidation breakout. Rising Put Call Ratio with falling volatility suggests that Put writers have taken the market in their tight grip, experts said.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,200 followed by 11,100 strike. Significant Put writing was seen at 11,100 strike whereas Call unwinding was seen at all the immediate strikes with major fresh Call writing at 11,200 and 11,250 strikes. Option band has been shifting its trading range to higher band in between 11,050 to 11,200 zones.

"Nifty index continued its positive momentum and headed towards 11,143 levels. It has recently surpassed its immediate hurdle of 11,080 and given a highest ever daily close. It formed a Bullish candle and managed to hold above its breakout zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said now the index has to continue to hold above 11,080 zones to extend its gains towards lifetime time high of 11,171 then 11,200 zones while on the downside immediate supports are seen at 11,050 then 11,000 zones.

Bank Nifty formed a High Wave Long Legged Doji candle as it remained highly volatile but underperformed the Nifty index.

Taparia said the index has to continue to hold above 27,000 zones to witness an up move towards 27,165 then 27,400 while on the downside support exists at 26,800-26,750 zones. "In Bank Nifty Call and Put writing both seen at all immediate strikes as buyers and sellers both are pushing it near to 27,000 zones.