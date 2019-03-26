Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, short covering may lift index to 11,572

Bulls were back with vengeance on March 26, driving the Nifty50 near psychological 11,500 levels and lifting the BSE Sensex more than 400 points.

Backed by positive global cues and the rally in banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries in later part of the session, the market recouped most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions.

The Nifty50 closed tad below 11,500 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. If the short covering continues ahead of the expiry of March derivative contracts, then the bulls can take the index near 11,600, experts said.

"Bulls appears to have made a strong come back as Nifty registered a close way above its bearish gap zone of 11,395–11,434 registered on March 25 with a strong bull candle. This also erased March 25 losses hinting at a possible short term bottom around 11,311," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Nifty formed a bullish candle after the decline of past three trading sessions which indicates that bulls are back on track to drive the market for fresh 6-month highs," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

In such a scenario, bulls can make an attempt to retest recent swing high of 11,572, Mazhar said, adding once they manage to clear this hurdle, aided by more short covering ahead of F&O expiry they can easily march ahead with a higher degree of confidence towards life-time highs of 11,760.

However, to maintain this momentum bulls need to sustain above 11,352 below which selling pressure may again resume, he feels.

Hence, Mazhar advised traders to go long with a stop below 11,349 and look for an initial target of 11,572 beyond which new highs are quite possible.

Similarly, Taparia opined till Nifty holds above 11,420 it could extend its gains towards 11,550 then 11,650 while on the downside support is seen at 11,350 to 11,333.

India VIX moved down by 1.11 percent to 16.48 levels.Volatility fell from highs but moved from its base of 14 so some volatility cues could be seen, experts said.

Nifty options: Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,400 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike.

Meaningful Put writing is at 11,400 followed by 11,500 strike while Call unwinding is at all immediate strike price with minor Call writing is at 11,650 strike.

Option band signifies a trading range in between 11,400 and 11,600.

Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed sustained buying interest throughout the trading session. The index closed 600.95 points higher at 29,938.10 and formed a bullish candle similar to Bullish Marubozu on the daily scale that indicates complete dominance by the bulls.

"Now till Bank Nifty holds above 29,500, it can extend its gains towards life time high territory of 30,250 while on the downside crucial support is seen at 29,500," Taparia said.