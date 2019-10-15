Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, sharp upside likely if index holds 11,400

The Nifty retained uptrend throughout the October 15 session and closed higher for the third consecutive day following strong FII inflows and calming of trade tensions between the US and China.

The index closed above 11,400 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts after a doji formation in the previous session.

Strong bullish candle and a close above 100-day moving average indicate that the upmove will continue if the index holds 11,400 levels, say experts.

The Nifty opened higher at 11,360.85 and maintained a positive move throughout the session to hit an intraday high of 11,462.35. The index closed 87.10 points higher at 11,428.30.

"Bulls appear to be slowly strengthening their grip on the market as the Nifty50 registered three consecutive positive closes with a minor breakout above its immediate hurdle of 11,400 levels. In this process, it also closed above its 100-day moving average (11,408), which resisted pull back attempts in the recent past. Hence, sustaining above 11400 levels, this upswing can initially get extended up to 11,554–11,620 kinds of levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said a major move in the index shall be expected only on a decisive breakout above 11,700 levels, as in between, there are multiple resistance points that need to be cleared for a smooth upside rally.

He advised traders to focus on stock-specific opportunities and retain positive bias as long as the index traded above 11,342, as a breach of this could take away the positive momentum.

Maximum Put open interest is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike, while maximum Call open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

Put writing is at 11,400 then 11,300 strike, while Call Unwinding is at all the immediate strikes.

Options data suggests the Nifty will trade in a wider range of 11,200-11,600. India VIX fell by 3.33 percent to 16.85 levels.

The Bank Nifty managed to form higher lows and surpassed immediate hurdle of 28,550 levels but closed near to its 50-DEMA. The index closed 1.32 percent higher at 28,555.10 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.