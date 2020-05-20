App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, rally seen if index goes past 9,158

Traders should remain neutral by shifting focus to stock-specific opportunities, Mazhar Mohammad has said.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

The Nifty50 gained momentum in the afternoon and decisively surpassed the psychologically important 9,000-mark on May 20, driven by rally across sectors. Bank and auto indices rose 2 percent each while pharma gained 4 percent after quarterly earnings by Dr Reddy's Labs.

The cabinet approval to some proposals and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaving the door open for more economic measures also lifted sentiment.

Close

The index closed above 9,050 and formed a bullish candle on daily charts for the first time in six sessions as closing was higher than opening levels.

related news

Given the breakout on upside, experts expect the market to consolidate with a positive bias and if the index goes past 9,158, then there could be a sharp rally.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 8,889.15 and extended rally in the afternoon to hit an intraday high of 9,093.80. The index closed at 9,066.55, up 187.45 points or 2.11 percent.

"Strong recovery without a follow through to the breakdown registered on May 18 hinted that market might be in the process of chalking out a new trading range in the 9,158 – 8,806 zone. Hence, after today's price action with a decent bullish candle market can be expect to consolidate with a positive bias going forward," Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In case the index manages to clear the immediate hurdle placed around 9,158 then the rally shall initially get extended into the bearish gap zone of 9,281 – 9,351 levels registered on May 14, he said.

If it slips below 8,800, then once again the index will resume the downswing, he said.

For the time, traders should remain neutral on the index by shifting focus to stock-specific opportunities, Mohammad said.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research - Derivatives at Kotak Securities said options positions witnessed unwinding, which could result in increased volatility in the near term.

"Trend data suggests support at 8,800 and resistance at 9,400-9,500 on the higher side; selling pressure can increase below 8,800," he added.

Banks were among the day’s leaders. After opening flat at 17,486.50, the Bank Nifty turned volatile with wild swings to hit an intraday low of 17,407.70, but gained momentum in the afternoon to hit the day's high of 18,002.65.

The index finally settled at 17,840.20, up 353.95 points, or 2.02 percent and formed a bullish candle that resembled a Bullish Harmai pattern on daily charts, as it moved within the trading territory of the previous session.

"This pattern indicates indecisiveness among the market participants and can be a reversal on a move above Tuesday's high of 18,175 level. In that scenario, we may see a further short-covering bounce towards 18,800 - 19,000 zone. While support is now placed at 17,400 and then 17,200 and 16,500 zones," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

India VIX fell by 9.23 percent to 35.81 levels. The decline in volatility after a consolidation of eight sessions supported some recovery in the market.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.