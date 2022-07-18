Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, raising hopes for further pullback towards 200-day EMA

India VIX, the fear index, was down by 2.48 percent to 17.16 levels, the lowest closing level in the last six months.

The Hammer kind of pattern formation in the previous day turned out to be the actual trend reversal for the Nifty50, as the index saw a strong gap-up opening, and closed not only above the recent swing low but also at the highest closing level since June 9, thanks to the positive global cues and the decline in volatility on July 18.

Also, the index closed above opening levels and hence formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. The bulls really made a strong comeback on July 18 and recouped all the previous week's loss, raising confidence among the market participants. Hence, the index can make a move towards 100 days' EMA (exponential moving average) whose value is placed at 16,433 and then 200 days' EMA (16,522) in coming sessions, experts feel.

The broader markets also joined the bulls' party as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained around 1.5 percent each on strong breadth. About three shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

The Nifty50 opened with 100 points gains at 16,151 and climbed further as the day progressed, to hit an intraday high of 16,284 in late trade. The index closed at 16,278.50, up 229 points or 1.4 percent.

"This faster retracement may be hinting at the further expansion of the current pullback swing. Hence, sustaining above the day's bullish gap zone of the day placed between 16,142 and 16,067, this counter can eventually head to test its 200-day EMA, whose value is placed around 16,525 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder and Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

Therefore, any dip in the early part of the trading session can be an opportunity for short-term traders to create fresh long positions, the market expert advised.

Weakness in the index shall not be expected unless this counter slips below 16,065 levels, he observed.

India VIX, the fear index, was down by 2.48 percent to 17.16 levels, the lowest closing level in the last six months. Volatility has been falling for the last four weeks and needs to sustain at lower zones for further market momentum, experts said.

With Monday's rally, the broader trading range for the Nifty50 indicated by option data has expanded to 16,000-16,650 levels, from 15,700-16,350 levels earlier, for coming sessions.

On the option front, maximum Call open interest was witnessed at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike while there was maximum Put open interest at 15,500 strike followed by 15,600 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,800 strike and then 16,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 16,200 strike and then 16,300 strike.

Bank Nifty opened positive by around 150 points at 34,842 and then extended its momentum to hit an intraday high of 35,382.50. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale after negating its lower highs-lower lows of the last four trading sessions.

The index closed the day with decent gains of 676 points at 35,359 and managed to recover from the decline of the last four sessions. "Now it has to hold above 35,250 levels to witness an upmove towards 35,750 and 36,000 levels while on the downside support is seen at 35,050 followed by 34,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stocks front, Chandan said the positive setup was seen in Cholamandalam Investment, Voltas, Can Fin Homes, Federal Bank, Shriram Transport Finance, Infosys, Canara Bank, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, ICICI Bank, SBI Life, SBI, Cummins India, L&T, SRF, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, M&M Financial, Grasim, Titan, Indraprastha Gas, Bajaj Auto, Siemens and Asian Paints. However, there was weakness in Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Polycab India.

