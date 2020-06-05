Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly scale, 10,200 crucial for next week

Nifty gained momentum in late morning deals and closed at nearly three-month high on June 5, led by banking & financials and metals stocks. The rally in global peers ahead of US jobs data and amid economic recovery hope, and SBI's better asset quality performance lifted sentiment.

The index closed above 10,100 mark and formed small bullish candle as closing was higher than opening levels.

During the week, Nifty50 gained 6 percent for second consecutive week and formed large bullish candle on the weekly scale.

As there was volatility in last three trading sessions of the week, the index needs to decisively surpass weekly high in the coming week to continue its further uptrend, experts feel.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to wait for a breakout in either of the directions before initiating trading bets. "Longs should be preferred only on a close above 10,176 whereas fresh shorting shall be considered on a close below 10,000 levels."

The Nifty50 after previous day's moderate correction opened higher today at 10,093.80, but caught some volatility. The index regained momentum in late morning deals to hit a day's high of 10,177.80 in afternoon, before signing off session with 113.10 or 1.13 percent gains at 10,142.20.

"Despite a positive close trading range for Nifty remained narrower with 137 points move which depicted a small bullish candle. However, last three trading sessions registered somewhat indecisive candles with extremely narrow range keeping the bulls on the edge. Hence, unless a strong close is witnessed above 10,176 levels bulls remain vulnerable for a fall which will be confirmed on a close below psychological support of 10,000 levels where as correction shall get get accentuated on a close below 9,944 levels with initial targets of 9,700 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Nevertheless weekly charts are projecting a strength in the medium term with back to back strong bullish candles. Hence, on correction any stability in the zone of 9,700 – 9,550 shall be considered as an opportunity to create fresh longs," he said.

"Meanwhille if bulls manages a strong close above 10,176 with its three-day consolidation range then next target shall be around 10,350 levels," he added.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments said the markets were able to remain positive the entire day but did not trigger 10,200 which is a crucial resistance. "This level holds a lot of importance as it would outlay the trend for the next couple of months."

The broader markets also participated in the rally as the Nifty Midcap index was up 1.8 percent and Smallcap rallied over 3 percent.

All sectoral indices, barring FMCG, closed strong with Metal gaining the most (up nearly 4 percent).

The Bank Nifty also traded in line with Nifty50 on the price chart as it opened higher at 20,516.40 followed by volatility and gained ground in late morning deals.

The index hit an intraday high of 21,198.70 and closed above 21,000 mark after a month, rising 644.05 points or 3.16 percent to 21,034.50.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts. It rallied 9 percent during the current week, taking total two consecutive week gains to over 21 percent.