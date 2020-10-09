Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, next target seen at 12K

After an initial hour of volatility, the Nifty gained strength and remained strong for the rest of session on October 9, led by banking and financials and IT stocks. While maintaining status quo on policy rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced several liquidity and regulatory measures which lifted sentiment.

The positive momentum continued for the seventh consecutive session, with the index forming a bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts. The Nifty gained more than 4 percent for the week.

Given the consistent rally in past several sessions, experts feel the market may took a breather in coming sessions. But if the uptrend on the index sustains, then 12,000 can be possible.

After opening higher at 11,852.05, the Nifty turned volatile and hit a low of 11,805.20 in the initial hour of trade. It immediately bounced back and traded strong for rest of the session, hitting an intraday high of 11,938.60. The index rose 79.60 points to close at 11,914.20, its highest close since February 20.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised short-term traders to wait and avoid chasing the current leg of upswing.

"The advance-decline ratio remained negative for a third session in a row, hinting that the broader market appears to be making use of this rally to pare off its existing holdings, which can be a cause for concern going forward. When we read the current price action along with certain momentum oscillators, we expect the Nifty to undergo correction in next one or two trading sessions," he explained.

However, Mohammad was quick to add that if the market trend has completely reversed in favour of bulls, then the Nifty should witness buying on dips without closing below 11,794 levels. "In that scenario, decent upsides can be expected beyond 12,000 levels."

India VIX remained flattish at 20.38 levels.

Given the consistent uptrend on the Nifty, option data suggests that the immediate trading range has shifted further upwards to 11,700-12,100 levels from 11,600-12,000.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,500, followed by 11,000 strikes, while maximum Call OI was seen at 12,500, followed by 12,000 strikes. Marginal Call writing was seen in 12,400 and 12,200 strikes while Put writing was seen at 11,500 then 11,800 strikes.

Bank Nifty opened positive at 23,312.60. Favourable cues from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet helped the index to head towards 23,900 levels.

The index closed with gains of 655.50 points, or 2.83 percent, at 23,846.80. It formed a strong bullish candle on the daily and weekly scale along with a higher highs formation in the last six sessions. It rallied 1,600 points for the week.

"The Bank Nifty has to continue to hold above 23,500 levels to witness an up move towards 24,200, then 24,500. On the downside, key support exists at 23,200, then 23,000," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Positive setup was seen in LIC Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Service, InterGlobe Aviation, Havells, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp while weakness was seen in Zee Entertainment, Cummins India, Tata Consumer, UPL and Indraprastha Gas, he added.