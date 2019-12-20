Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts but upside seems limited

After a roller-coaster ride, the Nifty managed to record another closing high on December 20 ahead of RBI's open market operation of Rs 10,000 crore on December 23 to bridge the liquidity gap.

The index brought in early Christmas cheer as it gained 1.5 percent during the week, forming a bullish candle on the weekly scale as the closing was higher than the opening value.

On December 20, it saw a record closing high and formed a Doji pattern on daily charts, which shows indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears as closing and opening values were close.

As the index gained for the fourth consecutive session and has added more than 550 points in the last eight days, there could be some consolidation-cum-correction in the coming days, experts say.

The Nifty, after opening at 12,266.45, hit an intraday record high of 12,293.90 and a low of 12,252.75. It closed 12.10 points higher at 12,271.80.

"The Nifty traded in an extremely narrow range of 41 points before signing off the session with an indecisive candle called Doji, whereas on weekly charts a strong bullish candle with a clean breakout is visible. However, multiple technical parameters on lower time-frame charts are exhibiting signs of exhaustion in momentum, warranting either a sideways consolidation or correction going ahead," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

He says upsides from current levels seem to be limited, as the Nifty is heading towards critical resistance placed at around 12,350 on long-term charts.

He advised short-term traders to avoid long-side bets. Shorting can be considered on a close below 12,199 for initial targets of 12,100.

The Nifty Bank continued to consolidate with an upward bias, outperforming the benchmark index thanks to a rally in PSU stocks. The index closed at 32,385, up 0.45 percent, and formed a small bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts.

"In the near term, if 32,500 zone is not breached on the upside, some near-term profit-booking for the Nifty Bank can be expected. 32,150 is near-term key level, which if breached on the downside, the index is expected to test 31,900 support zone," Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity at Indiabulls Ventures, said.