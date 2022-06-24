Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, 15,900 crucial for pullback swing

The Nifty50 extended its rally for yet another session and closed with nearly a percent gain on June 24, thereby forming a Spinning Top kind of candlestick pattern. On a weekly scale, there was bullish candlestick formation as the index gained 2.6 percent. Positive global cues supported sentiment.

All sectors, barring IT, participated in the rally on Friday, with Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, and Metal indices rising 1.2-2 percent.

The broader markets also showed optimism with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices climbing 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively on strong breadth. Four shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

India VIX, the fear index dropped further to 20.55 levels, down 1.58 percent, making bulls comfortable at Dalal Street. If the volatility falls and sustains below the 20 mark, then the possibility of further stability in the market is likely, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 15,657 and remained in a positive terrain throughout the session. The index hit an intraday high of 15,749 and low of 15,619, before closing with 143 points gains at 15,699.

"Albeit Nifty50 signed off the session in positive terrain, the trading range remained narrower with 130 points which depicted an indecisive formation but a strong bullish candle is visible on the weekly charts raising the hopes for a sustainable pullback rally," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

At this juncture, Nifty is staring at multiple resistance points present between 15,850 and 16,172, which can be regarded as a major supply zone, with an initial hurdle present in the zone of 15,863 – 15,886 levels. Hence, a close above 15,900 levels is required to extend the pullback swing further towards 16,172 levels, the market expert said.

Contrary to this, he feels if the index slips below 15,619 levels in the next session then it can attract selling pressure on an intraday basis.

Considering the fact that the Nifty is near resistance levels, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to avoid long-side bets on the index but intraday shorting opportunity, for the modest target of 15,500 shall arise below 15,600 levels.

The sentiment indicators remained in an upward trajectory with RSI (relative strength index) moving towards 43 levels, and Stochastic has given a positive crossover.

"The RSI is making higher high higher low pattern and moving upward indicating early signs of positive momentum for the short to medium term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

On the option front, we have seen a maximum Call open interest at 16,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,500 strike then 15,000 strike.

We have seen a Call writing at 15,900 strike followed by 16,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 15,700 strike then 15,600 strike. The options data indicated that a broader trading range for the Nifty50 could be between 15,400 and 16,000 levels for coming sessions.

Bank Nifty opened the gap up by 300 points at 33,435 and moved in a positive to rangebound manner throughout the day. Buying was seen at declines and it outperformed the broader market to close with gains of 492 points at 33,627.

The index has formed a bullish candle on daily and weekly frames. Now, it has to hold above the 33,500 mark to see an up move towards 34,000 and 34,250 levels whereas supports are placed at 33,333 and 33,000 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stocks' front, the analyst said there was a positive setup in Strides Pharma Science, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki, Shriram Transport Finance, Bata India, Indian Hotels, Cholamandalam Investment, SRF, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, HUL, Indus Towers, Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer Products, Cummins India, ICICI Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics, and Federal Bank.

HPCL and Coal India saw a weakness, Taparia added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.