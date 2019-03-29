Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, 11,760 likely in April series

Driven by positive global cues, Nifty50 surpassed 11,600 levels and formed pin bar candle on daily charts.

The index gained for sixth consecutive week, rising 1.5 percent and closed the March month with the decent gains of 7.70 percent after its consolidation breakout of last five months.

It formed a bullish candle on weekly as well as monthly charts. It has been shifting its support to higher zones and a small follow up could lead it to new life time high territory, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,625.45, followed by rangebound trade wherein it hit an intraday low of 11,570.15. The index gained strength again in late trade to hit a day's high of 11,630.35 and closed 53.90 points higher at 11,623.90.

"Friday's price action can be read as a cautious sign but as it is not backed by any sell signals on lower time frame charts things still look advantageous for bulls as a strong bullish candle is witnessed on weekly time frame charts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

At this juncture, any correction is still looking like a buying opportunity but not a trend reversal in favour of bears. Hence, sustaining above 11,600 levels, sooner than later, bulls should be very eager to kiss the life time highs of 11,760, he added.

India VIX moved up by 3.21 percent to 17.18 levels.

VIX started to hold at higher levels so it requires a cool off to shifts its base to higher zones, experts said, adding option band signifies a broader trading range in between 11,400 to 11,800 zones.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,600 strike.

Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 12,000 strike while Put writing is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike price.

"Nifty index has been forming higher highs - higher lows from past four trading sessions and formed a Pin Bar on daily scale while a strong bullish candle on weekly scale which suggests bulls are holding the tight grip on the market," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bank Nifty opened positive and made a new life time high near to 30,500 zones. It closed 6.25 points higher at 30,426.80.

"It has also given the highest daily close and formed a big bullish candle on weekly scale which suggests sustain buying interest and tight grip of bulls in this rate sensitive index," Taparia added.

Now, it needs to hold above 30,250 zone to extend the rally towards new higher uncharted territory of 31,000 while on the downside support is seen at 30,000-29,888 zones, he added.

Bank Nifty rallied by 13.58 percent in March 2019 and made a new record high after a long consolidation with hurdle of 28,388 zones. It outperformed the Nifty index and support from PSU banks also added the pace of upmove.