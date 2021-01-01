Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly chart, needs to hold 14K next week

The new year saw the Nifty50 scaling a new peak as it closed above the psychologically important 14,000-mark on January 1, led by select auto, FMCG, IT and pharma stocks.

The index formed a small bullish candle that resemblef a Doji pattern on the daily charts, as the closing was near its opening levels. For the week, the index gained 2 percent and formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale.

Despite the gains, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, advised traders to remain neutral on the long side. Intraday traders can consider shorting below 13,990 for a modest target of around 13,880, he said.

Volatility fell sharply on the first day of January series, which also supported the bullish market setup. India VIX fell by 7.30 percent from 21.09 to 19.56.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 13,996.10 and remained consolidative with a positive bias. The index touched an intraday record high of 14,049.85 before signing off the session at 14,018.50, up 36.70 points.

"The bulls continued their relentless journey in the northern direction as the Nifty50 managed to conquer a new milestone with the first-ever close above 14,000 levels. However, the trading range for the day remained extremely narrower with a 58-point range, whereas a decent bullish candle on the weekly charts has a range of 238 points, which is a cause for concern," Mohammad said.

Moreover, momentum indicators failed to move in line with the price chart of the Nifty, paving the way for lower tops hinting at a possible negative divergences to unfold in the near future, he said.

If the Nifty trades below 13,990 in the next trading session, then some intraday selling pressure can be witnessed with an initial target of 13,860. A close below 13,850, however, may turn the tide in the favour of bears for a shorter term by ushering in a multi-day corrective downswing, he said.

If the index holds above the 14,000-mark, then the rally shall get extended towards 14,200, Mohammad said.

The options data was scattered at different strikes due to the beginning of the new series. Maximum Put open interest was seen at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 14,000 followed by 14,500 strike.

The data indicated that the Nifty50 could see a wider trading range of 13,500-14,500 and an immediate range of 13,800-14,200.

The Bank Nifty opened positive at 31,297.30 but failed to surpass the previous day's high of 31,400 and traded flat to negative. It moved in a narrow range ina choppy session and settled the day with losses of 38.20 points at 31,225.80.

The index formed a small bearish candle along with an Inside Bar on the daily scale and a bullish candle on the weekly chart.

"The Bank Nifty has to continue to hold above 31,000 to witness an upmove towards 31,500 and 31,750, while on the downside, support is seen at 30,800 and 30,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Cholamandalam Investment, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, LIC Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Ashok Leyland, Lupin, M&M Financial, ITC, SRF, Tata Consumer, SBI and Siemens, while weakness was seen in Hindalco, Exide Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank, he added.