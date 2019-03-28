App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on expiry day; stay long

For time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised short term traders to maintain long positions with a stop below 11,450 on closing basis and look for new life time highs

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Nifty rebounded sharply on March 28, the expiry day for March futures & options contracts. The rally across major sectors helped the index surpass its earlier swing high of 11,572 intraday despite mixed global cues.

Nifty gained 777 points during March series, the biggest series gain since January 2015.

The index managed to close above psychological 11,500 level aided by a positive market breadth and formed bullish candle on the daily chart, suggesting strong upside wave, experts said.

related news

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,463.65 extended rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 11,588.50 in late trade. The index closed 125 points or 1.09 percent higher at 11,570.

"Nifty registered a decent bullish candle before signing off the expiry session by erasing the losses recorded on March 27," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said the index also registered a new swing high around 11,588 suggesting that positive momentum is still intact and once it manages a firm close above 11,580 then it can easily head to test its life-time high around 11,760.

For any reason if Nifty falters around 11,580 and closes below 11,450 then it can continue its consolidation phase by remaining inside the range of 11,580–11,311 for a couple of sessions before resuming its up move, he added.

For time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised short term traders to maintain long positions with a stop below 11,450 on closing basis and look for new lifetime highs.

India VIX fell 3.05 percent to 16.52.

Option data is scattered at different strikes being a beginning of new series but price set up and sentiment suggests that index is all set to head towards its lifetime high of 11,760, experts said.

Nifty index witnessed higher rollover compared to last two months roll of 60.26 percent (February) and 61.84 percent (January) with better roll cost that suggests that longs are rolling their position to the next series and this momentum could extend to new high territory of 11,760 and even higher, Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The banking sector was the main driver to this rally as Bank Nifty hit an intraday record high of 30,496.05 on the hope of rate cut in RBI's April policy meeting and recapitalisation of banks.

The index has also given the highest daily close and has gained around 13.6 percent in March series which is one of the best series in the last many years. In fact, Bank Nifty outperformed Nifty that gained just 7.2 percent.

The index closed 400.75 points higher at 30,420.55 and formed a bullish candle on a daily scale.

"Now a hold above 30,250 could extend the rally towards new higher uncharted territory of 31,000 and then higher levels. On the downside it has support at 30,000-29,888," Chandan Taparia said.

"It witnessed in line to slightly lower rolls that suggest shorts have reduced their bet with a carry forward of long and this momentum could continue in the next series with buying interest in most of the private and PSU banks," he added.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March F&O expiry 1% higher, Sensex surges 412 ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

This stock was the best performer on Nifty Bank in FY19

Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Realme, Honor, Poco and more: Smartphone sub brands are the latest fad ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.