Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on expiry day; stay long

Nifty rebounded sharply on March 28, the expiry day for March futures & options contracts. The rally across major sectors helped the index surpass its earlier swing high of 11,572 intraday despite mixed global cues.

Nifty gained 777 points during March series, the biggest series gain since January 2015.

The index managed to close above psychological 11,500 level aided by a positive market breadth and formed bullish candle on the daily chart, suggesting strong upside wave, experts said.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,463.65 extended rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 11,588.50 in late trade. The index closed 125 points or 1.09 percent higher at 11,570.

"Nifty registered a decent bullish candle before signing off the expiry session by erasing the losses recorded on March 27," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said the index also registered a new swing high around 11,588 suggesting that positive momentum is still intact and once it manages a firm close above 11,580 then it can easily head to test its life-time high around 11,760.

For any reason if Nifty falters around 11,580 and closes below 11,450 then it can continue its consolidation phase by remaining inside the range of 11,580–11,311 for a couple of sessions before resuming its up move, he added.

For time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised short term traders to maintain long positions with a stop below 11,450 on closing basis and look for new lifetime highs.

India VIX fell 3.05 percent to 16.52.

Option data is scattered at different strikes being a beginning of new series but price set up and sentiment suggests that index is all set to head towards its lifetime high of 11,760, experts said.

Nifty index witnessed higher rollover compared to last two months roll of 60.26 percent (February) and 61.84 percent (January) with better roll cost that suggests that longs are rolling their position to the next series and this momentum could extend to new high territory of 11,760 and even higher, Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The banking sector was the main driver to this rally as Bank Nifty hit an intraday record high of 30,496.05 on the hope of rate cut in RBI's April policy meeting and recapitalisation of banks.

The index has also given the highest daily close and has gained around 13.6 percent in March series which is one of the best series in the last many years. In fact, Bank Nifty outperformed Nifty that gained just 7.2 percent.

The index closed 400.75 points higher at 30,420.55 and formed a bullish candle on a daily scale.

"Now a hold above 30,250 could extend the rally towards new higher uncharted territory of 31,000 and then higher levels. On the downside it has support at 30,000-29,888," Chandan Taparia said.

"It witnessed in line to slightly lower rolls that suggest shorts have reduced their bet with a carry forward of long and this momentum could continue in the next series with buying interest in most of the private and PSU banks," he added.