Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, may march towards 16,800 mark

The Nifty50 sustained an uptrend for the fifth consecutive session and managed to close above the 200-day exponential moving average (16,521) on July 21 as the bulls seem to be gradually tightening their control over Dalal Street. Most sectors, barring pharma, were participants in the market run with the Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices being the biggest gainers with more than one percent rally.

The index has formed a bullish candle which somewhat resembles a Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts, continuing with higher high-higher low formation after hitting a fresh 52-week low in June.

With the continuation of the rally, and as long as the Nifty50 holds 16,483 levels, the index can be ready to march towards 16,800 levels in coming sessions, followed by the 17,000 mark, experts said.

The rally was also strong in broader space with positive market breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.77 percent as about 1,204 shares advanced against 740 declining shares on the NSE.

The Nifty50 started off flat at 16,524 and climbed up to 16,627 intraday, though it had broken to hit a day's low of 16,484 before bouncing back. The index finally settled at 16,605.30, the highest closing since June 2, up 84.50 points.

"The Bulls appear to be strengthening their grip as Nifty50 managed to sustain above its 200-day EMA, which was otherwise capping the pullback swings, for the second session in a row. Hence, one can retain an optimistic stance as long as this counter sustains above 16,483 levels and look for a target of 16,790 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder and Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

However, the last two candles on the daily chart not only resemble indecisive formations but are also accompanied by overbought reading on certain momentum oscillators. Therefore, a close below 16,500 levels can trigger a short-term downswing, the market expert said.

He advised a neutral stance on the long side bet but the intraday shorting opportunity may arise below 16,480 levels.

The volatility inched up, but is still below 17, which can make the bulls comfortable, experts said. India VIX, the fear index rose by 0.2 percent to 16.86 levels.

On the option front, maximum Call open interest was witnessed at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 and 16,600 strikes, with Call writing at 17,300 strike and then 16,600 and 17,000 strike. The maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,500 strike, followed by 15,500 and 16,000 strikes, with Put writing at 16,500 strike followed by 15,500 and 16,400 strikes.

The above option data clearly indicated that the Nifty could see a trading range of 16,400-17,000 levels in coming sessions.

The Bank Nifty opened higher at 36,026 and traded higher for a major part of the session to hit a day's high of 36,332, though it went below 36,000 to touch an intraday low of 35,887. Finally, the banking index settled at 36,201, up 229 points and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a higher high-higher low formation since the 52-week low.

"The Bank Nifty index continued its upward momentum and remains in a buy-on-dip mode with strong support at the 35,800 level," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The immediate upside resistance is placed at 36,500 and a breach of this lead accelerates the move towards the 37,000 level, he said, adding the momentum oscillators are in the buy zone which confirms the strength.

On the stocks front, the long build-up was seen in maximum stocks in the F&O segment including Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi Systems, ABB India, BHEL, Bharat Electronics, Cummins India, Aditya Birla Capital, Siemens, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Dabur India, Honeywell Automation, Marico etc.

However, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dr Reddy's Labs, Ipca Labs, Mahanagar Gas, Firstsource Solutions, Voltas, SBI Life, Cipla, Chambal Fertilizers, Glenmark Pharma, and Ashok Leyland saw short build-up.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.