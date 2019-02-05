Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; MACD gives a buy signal

The Nifty50 rallied for a 4th consecutive day in a row on Tuesday and is trading well above crucial short and long term moving averages which is a bullish sign. The index formed a bullish candle on daily charts and closed above 10,900 for the second day in a row.

One interesting thing which was visible on the charts was a buy signal triggered by MACD indicator on the daily charts. MACD stands for Moving Average Convergence / Divergence.

The MACD indicator is basically a refinement of the two moving averages system and measures the distance between the two moving average lines. The indicator gave a sell signal on 24 January and the index recorded an intraday low of 10,583 on 29 January before bouncing back towards 10,900 levels.

The index which opened at 10,908 slipped to an intraday low of 10,886 before bouncing back towards 10900 levels. It hit an intraday high of 10,956 before closing the day at 10,934, up 22 points.

Analyst advise investors to continue holding long positions and add fresh positions only after a breakout above 10985 which could open room for the index towards higher levels of 11080-11200 levels.

India VIX marginally moved up by 0.38 percent at 15.78 levels. VIX needs to hold below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout above 10,985 zones.

“The Nifty index managed to hold above 10880 zones for the entire day and formed a small Bullish Candle on a daily scale,” Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Now, the index has to continue to hold above 10880 zones to extend its move towards 10985 then a fresh leg of the rally towards 11080 then 11176 zones while on the downside support exist at 10777 zones,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10700 followed by 10400 and 10500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11000 followed by 11200 strikes.

Fresh Call writing was seen at 11300 followed by 11200 strikes while Put writing was visible at 10900 followed by 10700 strikes. Options band signifies a trading range in between 10700 to 11000-11200 zones.