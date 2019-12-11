Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, lower volatility could boost buying

The late hour recovery helped Nifty close the session in the positive territory after a volatile day.

The index formed a bullish candle on daily scale as it smartly recovered from the intraday low.

"Sustaining above 11,832 levels, slowly Nifty can head towards its interim top of 12,083 levels. However, in between, Nifty needs to get past its near term hurdle of 11,962 levels and on such a close, strength in Nifty shall be confirmed with targets placed around 12,080," said Mazhar Mohammad of Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory.

Contrary to this breach of 11,832 Nifty shall resume weakness with targets placed around 11,750 levels, he added.

Positional traders can make use of any dip in next session between 11,890 and 11,870 levels to create fresh long positions with a stop below 11,832 and look for a target of 12,000.

On monthly options front, Maximum Put OI is at 11500 followed by 12000 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strike. We have seen mainly Call and Put writing at 11900 strike which indicates a range bound bias in the range of 100 points on immediate basis. Option data suggests a wider trading range in between 11700 to 12100 zones for next coming weeks.

India VIX fell 6.39% to 13.37 levels.

Bank Nifty has to cross and hold above 31,333 zones to witness a move towards 31,500 then 31,800 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 31,000 then 30,800 levels.