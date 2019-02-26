Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle intraday, but ends lower; 10,900 crucial for bulls

The market ended highly volatile session on a weak note Tuesday after the news of airstrike by Indian Air Force on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terror camps. Weakness in global peers also weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty snapped four-day winning streak to close in the red, but formed bullish candle intraday as closing price is higher than opening price.

Considering the recovery from day's low amid volatility, the 10,900 is crucial levels for bulls which if Nifty crosses then 11,000 could be possible target, experts said.

The Nifty50 fell more than 100 points in opening at 10,775.30 and hit an intraday low of 10,729.30 in first half an hour itself, but immediately it managed to recover gradually on hope of unlikely escalation from Pakistan. The index turned green and hit a day's high of 10,888.75 in last hour of trade, but immediately slipped into red again and closed 44.80 points lower at 10,835.30.

"Nifty50 opened with a gap down owing to simmering geopolitical tensions but managed to remain afloat as it recouped some of the lost ground before signing off the session with a spinning top kind of indecisive formation with slightly longer shadows in both the directions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said technically speaking, if the index shall regain its strength on a close above 10,900 levels which can then aid the bulls to expand the current rally towards 11,011 kinds of levels.

Contrary to this if Nifty slips below 10,720 in next session then it can head towards 10,645 kinds of levels, he added.

However, considering the sabre-rattling between the arch rivals, Mazhar advised short term traders to maintain a neutral stance for time being without creating any directional bet.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,400 followed by 10500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Meaningful Put writing is at 10,300 followed by 10,500 strike while Call unwinding is at 11,100 followed by 10,700 strike.

"We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term," said Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution at Religare Broking who advised investors and traders to follow stock specific approach.