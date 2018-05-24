Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; go long with a stop loss below 10,410

Kshitij Anand

The Nifty50 which started higher gathered momentum in the last one hour of the trading session on Thursday and closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,500 on Thursday. It made a strong bullish candle which closely resembles a Hanging Man kind of pattern on daily charts.

The index rallied 83 points after falling over 100 points in the previous trading session. Bulls pushed the index above crucial 50-DMA and 100-DEMA. Investors who went long in the index tracking the momentum should ideally keep a stop below 10,410 levels.

The index saw some value buying at lower levels along with short covering which helped Nifty to reclaim 10,500 on closing basis which is a positive sign.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,464 slipped to an intraday low of 10,419 before bouncing back above 10,500. It hit an intraday high of 10,535 before closing the day at 10,513, up 83 points.

“Bulls appear to have garnered some courage around 50% retracement level of the last leg of rally from the lows of 9,950 to a recent high of 10,929 as they signed off the session in style on bullish note with a positive candle which resembles Hammer formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“After this strong up move, our twin momentum oscillators generated a buy signal as Thursday’s move almost erased the losses of the previous trading session. At this juncture, multiple technical parameters on the lower time frame charts point towards a continuation of this upmove,” he said.

Mohammad further added that traders can initiate fresh long positions in the next session with a stop of 10,410 for an initial target of 10,673. “If Wednesday’s low of 10,417 is successfully defended for the next couple of days then a sustainable up move can be witnessed in the market. However, breach of 10417 level shall resume the downswing,” he said.

India VIX fell down up by 7.17 percent at 13.14 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is intact at 10,500 followed by 10,400 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 10,800 followed by 10,700 strikes.

Call unwinding is seen at immediate strike prices which gives room for further upside while significant Put writing is seen at 10,500 and 10,400 strikes.

“Options data suggests a shift in a trading range between 10,400 to 10,600 zones. The Nifty formed a candle similar to ‘Harami’ on the daily scale as it almost traded inside the trading range of the last session. It managed to reclaim the entire losses made on the previous session and closed above 10,500 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It finally negated its formation of lower highs - lower lows after six trading sessions and now it needs to hold above 10,535-10,555 zones to witness an up move towards 10,600 then 10,625 levels. On the downside it is likely to respect immediate low of 10,420-10,400 zones as a short-term support area,” he said.